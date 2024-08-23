Tottenham remain in the market for further additions in the final week of the transfer window, with a left-back signing 'a possibility', journalist Fabrizio Romano told GIVEMESPORT.

Ange Postecoglou has strengthened his squad significantly this summer, with Dominic Solanke's £65 million arrival from Bournemouth the marquee acquisition. The Aussie coach has also added the likes of Archie Gray, Lucas Bergvall, Timo Werner and Wilson Odobert to his ranks in what has been a busy window for the North London club.

The Lillywhites may not be finished there, with a left-back still on the cards, as Postecoglou looks to supply Destiny Udogie and Ben Davies with more cover. Few concrete links to left-sided defenders have emerged, although a move for a player in this position could still depend on the future of Sergio Reguilon, who remains a Spurs player.

Romano: Spurs Could Still Sign Left-back

Udogie dominated the position last season

After finishing fifth last season and narrowly missing out on a place in the Champions League, Postecoglou will be looking to launch another concerted assault on the top four. The additions of Solanke, Gray, Bergvall, Werner and Odobert should bolster his ensemble significantly, although one area of the pitch continues to look light.

Udogie dominated the left-back position last season, starting 28 Premier League games, while Ben Davies started just 12. The Welshman is entering the latter stages of his career, having turned 31 in April, and he's still expected to cover at left-centre-back as well as at left-back.

Reguilon could be the deputy for Udogie, although the Spaniard is expected to leave the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and is 'keen' on a return to Manchester United. Subsequently, this side of the pitch looks depleted for Postecoglou, and they are understandably in the market for a new player here.

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT on Friday morning (23 August), Romano confirmed that Spurs remain diligent in the window, and could pounce late to sign a left-back:

"Look, for Tottenham, I think there is still a possibility, yes, maybe to find an opportunity. For example, a left-back could be an opportunity that they could follow in the final, final days (of the window). "Then I would keep the door open for Tottenham, because they've been very good at keeping all the targets quiet this summer. So some of the deals they did were very, very silent, working in the background."

As alluded to by Romano, concrete links to left-sided defenders haven't surfaced yet, with the club keeping their transfer dealings under wraps this summer. However, if they are to move in this area, some speculation can be expected to emerge in the coming days.

Udogie's Premier League Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 28 Goals 2 Assists 3 Pass Accuracy 85.8% Progressive Passes Per 90 5.83 Key Passes Per 90 0.9 Tackles Per 90 2.56 Interceptions Per 90 1.39

Spurs Could Move for Christensen

Barcelona may be inclined to sell for financial reasons

An alternative approach to signing a left-back may be acquiring an additional centre-back. Such a move would allow Davies to cover just Udogie, rather than two positions.

A potential central defensive signing could be Barcelona's Andreas Christensen, who Spurs reportedly want to add to their squad. The Denmark international was an important part of the Catalan giants' team last season, featuring 30 times in La Liga, although new boss Hansi Flick may be willing to sanction a move for the former Chelsea man to ease finanical pressures on the club.

It's understood that Postecoglou is an admirer of Christensen, and has identified him as a potential option.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 23/08/2024