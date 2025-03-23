Tottenham have been handed a major boost in their pursuit of Lille star Angel Gomes, with the player not expected to consider European football a deal-breaker in his career decision, Ben Jacobs has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

Spurs are eager to rejuvenate their squad after a dismal 2024/25 campaign that has seen them currently languishing in 14th in the Premier League table. Having been knocked out of all cup competitions bar the Europa League, plans for next season are underway, amid doubts regarding the future of their midfield.

Jacobs: Tottenham Given 'Advantage' in Race for Lille Ace Gomes

The midfielder is yet to shut down a move to the North Londoners