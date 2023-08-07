Tottenham Hotspur could already have their starting centre-forward in Richarlison should Harry Kane elect to move on this summer, though Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor is unsure why he was signed in the first place.

The 44-cap Brazil international enjoyed a prolific stint at Everton, though his fortunes have changed since his switch to Tottenham last summer.

Tottenham Hotspur news – Richarlison

Last summer, Tottenham shelled out a hefty £60m for the Brazilian forward after scoring 43 goals in 135 domestic appearances for Everton.

At Goodison Park, the now 26-year-old finished as Everton’s joint-top scorer across all competitions in his two first seasons, though his exploits in front of goal have taken a hit since his move to north London.

In 35 games for the club, he has recorded three goals and four assists and has played in an unfavoured position thanks to Kane.

Understandably, the Englishman has been Tottenham’s first-choice centre-forward, whereas Richarlison has been shunted out wide to accommodate.

The former, however, has been long linked with a move away notably to Bayern Munich, which may leave the door ajar for the latter in terms of a starting place up top under Ange Postecoglou.

Even to the extent where new boss Postecoglou is in ‘open dialogue’ with his striker over a potential move to the Bundesliga, according to Sky Sports.

The Guardian have reported the Munich-based outfit had lodged their final bid after having their two opening offers snubbed by the Spurs chairman Daniel Levy.

Taylor believes that should Kane move on to pastures new, Richarlison would be a sufficient option to lead the line in the capital.

What did Ryan Taylor say about Tottenham Hotspur and Richarlison?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Taylor said: “I don’t know to be honest. I wouldn’t be able to commit to saying that was the case. But my personal feeling is that’d be the best route for Spurs. I don’t know why Richarlison ever went to Spurs and I don’t know why Spurs signed him.

“I just never saw it being the right fit with Harry Kane in the squad. He’s not a winger. Although he can be effective, I think Dejan Kulusevski and Heung-min Son are so good, although they haven’t been in top form. But I think Richarlison would be a good centre-forward for Tottenham if Harry Kane went.

“Look what he’s done for Brazil, he’s been exceptional, particularly at the World Cup. At Everton, he had a lot of good stints at centre-forward as well. I think his best area of the pitch is when he’s in the centre of the goal in the penalty box, so I think Spurs are probably covered on that front for at least a season, but I do think they would have to strengthen some of their forward options.”

Micky van de Ven, 22, is expected to become the club’s latest recruit as he was spotted in attendance at Tottenham’s friendly against Shakhtar Donetsk on the weekend.

In a deal worth in the region of £43m, Sky Sports report that the club are in advanced talks with Wolfsburg to lure their talented Dutchman away.

Journalist Rudy Galetti had previously told GIVEMESPORT that Edmond Tapsoba’s switch to north London was ‘one step away’ but as the links to Van de Ven intensify, their interest in the Burkina Faso defender has cooled.

In terms of a Kane replacement, although Taylor believes Richarlison could easily fill the void, reports have suggested that Brentford’s Ivan Toney is a player that the club like the look of despite the forward being currently out of action.