Branthwaite has been a standout player for Everton and has attracted attention from several Premier League clubs, including Manchester United.

Ange Postecoglou's side have also expressed interest in Crystal Palace star, who could be available for £60m.

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Jarrad Branthwaite to strengthen their defensive options and journalist Paul Brown, in an interview with GIVEMESPORT, has revealed ‘a window of opportunity’ in which would-be buyers could pounce on the promising Everton ace.

The English defender enjoyed a positive loan stint at PSV Eindhoven and has returned to the Premier League ready and raring to impress and has done so by emerging as one of the division’s brightest young assets, totting up 16 appearances in 2023/24 across all competitions.

Sean Dyche, who has enjoyed a positive season at Goodison Park, will be eager not to cut ties with the six-cap England Under-21 international in January, but from a financial standpoint, the Merseysiders’ hands may be forced.

Branthwaite has a long list of potential suitors

Branthwaite so far this season has been nothing short of extraordinary. After breaking through into Dyche’s plans and has been ever-present at the heart of their back line since, while leaving the likes of Ben Godfrey and Michael Keane on the bench. Despite being the tender age of 21, Branthwaite has been a key asset to their hopes of avoiding relegation on the back of their 10-point deduction and boosted spirits around the club after signing a new four-year contract back in October, committing him to the club until 2027.

That said, clubs from England’s top flight are still hot on his case as we edge nearer to the January transfer window opening for business. Tottenham Hotspur, for example, are currently having to fare without their excellent summer signing Micky van de Ven due to an injury and are hot on sealing a deal for Branthwaite in the winter market, per Football Transfers.

Jarrad Branthwaite Premier League Statistics vs Everton squad (as of 12/12/23) Metric Output Squad rank Overall rating 6.98 4th Aerial duels won per game 2.9 3rd Tackles per game 2.1 5th Interceptions per game 1.8 =1st Clearances per game 5.1 1st Long balls per game 1.9 5th Stats according to WhoScored

The report suggests that Ange Postecoglou is eager to bolster his back line, though he will have to cough up £75 million to snare the young Englishman. Everton are certain their man will be a regular for the senior England team in years to come and have slapped a fee on his head to reflect that. Hailed as one of the best bits of business ever done by Everton, the club are certainly going to get a lofty sum for Branthwaite if he was to move on.

Postecoglou and his entourage will have to fend off Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United, however, as TEAMtalk have reported that the Red Devils are among the parties interested in the youngster’s signature. Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that United being in the mix will be ‘music to their ears’ given the Toffees, despite not being keen to sell, would be able to place a premium on Branthwaite as Ten Hag’s side have shown a willingness to overspend on players over the years.

Paul Brown on Branthwaite

On the current state of play, Brown suggested that Everton are in a bit of a predicament. Other clubs are acutely aware of the financial troubles they find themselves in and, as such, are keen to take advantage of that. Branthwaite, who pockets a measly £15,000 per week, has been one of their standout players and has been tipped for a big money move in due course, and the respected journalist believes that, while Everton will work tirelessly to retain his services, there is a ‘window of opportunity’ for potential suitors in January. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said:

“That is the issue that Everton face and because clubs know it, I think there are a few clubs circling thinking they can get a bargain out of Everton because they can take advantage of their financial position. You have to remember that the club is currently surviving on loans from a potential buyer each month just to keep the club going and that's an unsustainable situation. So I think Everton will do all they can get a hold of Braithwaite, but there is a little window of opportunity for other clubs there that I think they are trying to take advantage of.”

Spurs keeping tabs on Branthwaite alternative

With the 2024 January window on the horizon, Postecoglou, amid Tottenham’s injury crisis, is keen to enrich his squad even further in January and, according to Sky Sports, has earmarked three positions in need: centre-back, left-wing and midfield.

With Branthwaite potentially unattainable for the time being, Spurs have made contact with fellow London club Crystal Palace over the availability of captain Marc Guehi, as reported by TEAMtalk. Though, the report does insist Postecoglou’s outfit are joined by Liverpool and Manchester United, both of whom are monitoring developments of the former Chelsea prospect.

Guehi, 23, will bring heaps of Premier League experience with him and, given his status as one of the league’s most consistent defenders, the Eagles will not listen to offers under £60 million. His importance at Palace cannot be understated, however, given he is trusted by Roy Hodgson to wear the armband. Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that the nine-cap England international is set to snub a January move with him keen to play as many minutes as possible with Euro 2024 around the corner.