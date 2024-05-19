Highlights Spurs have had to settle for Europa League next season, and they will hope to strengthen with summer signings.

There is interest in Bayer Leverkusen's Edmond Tapsoba, but that will be an unlikely move due to his high fee according to Fabrizio Romano.

It is tough to drop Cristian Romero and Micky Van de Ven from their backline.

Tottenham Hotspur's season has been a topsy-turvy campaign as a decent run at the start coupled with a poor second half has seen them finish in the top six - despite looking good for a Champions League place at one point. But whilst that hasn't been a categoric success, Ange Postecoglou won't be making a return for Bayer Leverkusen defender Edmond Tapsoba as he aims to strengthen in the summer, Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The north London outfit will have to settle for Europa League football next season having failed to better Aston Villa's current tally of 68 points, and whilst that isn't the end of the world in Postecoglou's first season, he will be looking to go one better next campaign with a strut of signings.

Tottenham: Edmond Tapsoba Transfer Latest

Spurs have been linked with Tapsoba for the best part of a year

Tottenham have been linked with Tapsoba - who has been labelled as "boasting frightening heading abilities" by the Bundesliga website - for over a year. Both Spurs alongside bitter rivals Chelsea and Arsenal have been tipped with a move for the Burkina Faso-born star, who has been at Leverkusen since he was 21 - and having made over 125 league appearances for the German top-flight champions, there is bound to be vast interest in his services with Die Werkself securing their first ever Bundesliga title.

At 25 years old, Tapsoba is coming into his peak as a player and with Jonathan Tah, Piero Hincapie and Odilon Kossounou all battling for places in Xabi Alonso's defensive ranks, there could be scope for one of them to leave in the coming months to bolster Bayer's transfer budget and strengthen even further elsewhere, despite going unbeaten for the entire season.

Romano: Edmond Tapsoba is Super Expensive for Tottenham

The centre-back would be a deal that doesn't make sense

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Romano confirmed that there is still interest in Tapsoba from Tottenham's end - but with two new centre-backs bought in recent times and Cristian Romero in their ranks, a deal will be difficult to do due to the fee needed to bring him to north London. He said:

"For centre-back at the moment, I think they are very happy with Cristian Romero and Micky Van de Ven - so they could bring in a new centre-back, but it has to be a good opportunity. Also, they spent important money on Radu Dragusin in the January transfer window. "Edmond Tapsoba is super expensive. I think it is going to be difficult for Tottenham to return for last summer's target, because it's really, super expensive."

Tottenham Should Invest Their Money Elsewhere

Tottenham have been incredibly in terms of recruitment under Postecoglou

Spurs would find it hard to drop one of Romero or Van de Ven after the seasons they have had. Romero is the enforcer at the back; the aggressive, do-or-die defender who leaves everything on the pitch and the Argentine can be a huge force at either end of the field. Van de Ven, meanwhile, is a more modern centre-back; gifted with pace, height, athleticism and a superb reading of the game, the two compliment each other extremely well and alongside Pedro Porro and Destiny Udogie, Tottenham boast one of the best defences in the Premier League.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Edmond Tapsoba has featured in 180 games for Leverkusen in just four-and-a-half-years

As Romano states, it would be tough to drop either defender to accommodate Tapsoba in their backline and with Dragusin only being signed in January, Tapsoba's arrival would all but render the Romanian's transfer to north London as fairly useless for the time being.

Tottenham will need to invest in a left-winger with Son Heung-min having moved to out-and-out striker amid Harry Kane's departure to Bayern Munich, whilst an elite midfielder could be sought after to challenge Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr in the centre of the park.

Related Tottenham Could Sell 'Outstanding' Star in June Emerson Royal is on the fringes of the Tottenham first-team and he could leave in the summer

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 17-05-24.