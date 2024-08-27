Tottenham Hotspur are expected to do more business ahead of the summer transfer window slamming shut on August 30, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

Ange Postecoglou is looking to build on an impressive first season in north London, where he guided the Lilywhites to fifth in the Premier League table. The Australian coach has already added future stars Wilson Odobert, Lucas Bergvall and Archie Gray to his squad, as well as former England international Dominic Solanke for a fee of £65million.

In order to help his side force their way into the top four, Romano has refused to rule out the chance that Postecoglou dips back into the market at least one more time.

Tottenham Could Make One or Two More Signings

Romano believes Spurs are a club to keep an eye on before deadline

When asked about what Tottenham's transfer business could look like over the next week, Romano revealed that he expects more deals to be done while crediting Tottenham for keeping the majority of their moves under wraps this summer:

"I would not exclude anything from Tottenham. Apart from Solanke, who was always the top target, all other signings they've been very good at keeping in the background. I think, for Tottenham, there's still the possibility to do one or two more signings. "I'm not sure it's going to be two, but it could be. I think Tottenham are going to be one of the clubs to follow in the final days."

There are a number of possible deals being rumoured surrounding Tottenham, with Middlesbrough ace Hayden Hackney being one name that's reportedly high on the list for Postecoglou and his recruitment team. The 22-year-old is believed to be valued at £25 million.

There is also said to be interest in Barcelona star Andreas Christensen. The Danish international, who used to turn out for London rivals Chelsea, may be forced out of the door at the Nou Camp as Barcelona attempt to stablise their financial situation.

Andreas Christensen vs Micky van de Ven vs Cristian Romero 2023/24 League Statistics Stat Christensen Van de Ven Romero Games 30 27 33 Clean Sheets 3 5 7 Clearances (per 90) 1.9 2.8 3.3 Interceptions (per 90) 1 0.7 1.5 Duels Won (per 90) 4.1 4.6 5.9 Blocked Shots (per 90) 0.5 0.6 0.8

Tottenham Interested In a Left-Back

Spurs are in need of some cover for Destiny Udogie

Romano indicates that Tottenham Hotspur may look to strengthen their options at left-back in the coming days. Destiny Udogie firmly established himself as the first-choice left-back last season, starting 28 Premier League matches. In contrast, Ben Davies, who turned 31 in April and is entering the latter stages of his career, made just 12 starts. Despite his age, Davies is still expected to provide cover both at left-back and left-centre-back.

Sergio Reguilon could potentially serve as Udogie's deputy, but his future at the club remains uncertain, as he is expected to move on this summer. It has been reported that the Spaniard may be interested in a return to Manchester United, for whom he spent half of the 2023/24 season on loan at.

The situation leaves Postecoglou's squad somewhat lacking on the left side of the defence, which likely explains why Spurs are actively seeking to bring in additional depth in this area.

All statistics courtesy of Squawka - Correct as of 27/08/2024