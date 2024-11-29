Tottenham Hotspur could consider free agents Keylor Navas and Loris Karius as potential replacements for the injured Guglielmo Vicario, according to The Athletic.

Ange Postecoglou insisted Spurs will not pursue a new shot-stopper in the January market, but if their stance changes, the veteran duo have been identified as ‘the two highest-profile goalkeepers’ available.

According to The Athletic, if Tottenham agree a deal for either of them in January, they could quickly step in while Vicario continues to recover:

“Postecoglou did say clearly on Wednesday that Spurs will not be going for a free-agent goalkeeper in the January market. “If for whatever reason that policy changes and if they do choose to go for a short-term cover in goal, then attention will naturally turn to Keylor Navas and Loris Karius, the two highest-profile goalkeepers who are currently free agents. “If Spurs could agree a deal for either of them in January, they could quickly slot in while Vicario continues to recover.”

Vicario, who underwent surgery on Monday, will be out for 'months' after playing with a broken ankle against Manchester City on Saturday.

The 28-year-old received treatment in the first half following a collision with City winger Savinho but played the full match as Spurs stunned the reigning Premier League champions 4-0.

In his absence, 36-year-old Fraser Forster has stepped in for Tottenham’s 2-2 draw with Roma in the Europa League and is expected to do so at least until the new year.

Forster made his fourth appearance of the season on Thursday, and only his fifth since the start of the 2023/24 campaign.

Navas, labelled 'outstanding', remains a free agent after leaving Paris Saint-Germain at the end of last season. The 37-year-old spent six months in the Premier League with Nottingham Forest in 2023, making 17 appearances at the City Ground.

Karius, meanwhile, departed Newcastle this summer after two seasons, having made just two starts under Eddie Howe in all competitions.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 29-11-24.