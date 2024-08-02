Highlights Tottenham could consider part-exchange offer to secure Dominic Solanke from Bournemouth.

Ange Postecoglou is looking to secure a new striker amid interest in the Cherries centre-forward.

Bournemouth are braced to lose their striker amid summer interest.

Tottenham Hotspur could offer players in exchange to sign Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke with the Cherries braced to lose their star centre-forward, according to Football London journalist Alasdair Gold.

Ange Postecoglou revealed to the outlet that the club are hoping to secure a new striker this summer. Solanke, 26, netted 21 goals last term for the south coast club, with 19 of those coming in the Premier League to finish fourth in last season's top scoring ranks. Tottenham feel the need to add to their home-grown player quota, and that paired with Solanke's fine form mean a hefty price tag is likely to follow.

To facilitate a move, given Solanke's £65m release clause as admitted by Cherries owner Bill Foley, Spurs may turn towards part-exchange offers to secure Solanke's signature this summer, with several players looking for a route out of the club, and a few others available on loan, as per Gold.

Bournemouth are preparing themselves for a potential Solanke exit this summer, and have targeted Aston Villa's Cameron Archer as a potential replacement.

Postecoglou Confirms Striker Interest

Solanke heads up a list of options

With Richarlison in the treatment room, Postecoglou has been forced to experiment with his striker options through pre-season, with Dejan Kulusevski being deployed at the helm of the attack previously.

To him, this has outlined the need for a new number nine in North London, and Dom Solanke has been revealed as a strong option for Spurs to give chase to.

Solanke is one of a few options Spurs have taken a glance at, with the Englishman being joined by Lille's Jonathan David and Sporting Lisbon's Viktor Gyokeres, though they are joined by many top European sides in their interest of the latter, according to Football London.

Speaking to the outlet, Postecoglou outlined his need for a striker this summer:

"So I think for us what's more important is the type of striker we get. You know we play a certain way. We demand certain things from a physical perspective from the technical aspects of it that it's going be a striker that fits that mould. "It's still the area of the park we're really probably the thinnest when I talk about squad-wise at the moment, so obviously that's a focus for us."

Tottenham Move for Chiesa "In Doubt"

The North London side have hit a stumbling block in pursuit of Italian

Tottenham's wishes of signing Italy and Juventus star Fedrico Chiesa have hit a big stumbling block today, as GIVEMESPORT sources confirm that Chiesa only wants a move away from Turin if Champion's League football is on offer.

Tottenham finished fifth in last season's Premier League season, and will take part in the Europa League instead, but the £150,000-a-week winger is unlikely to be moved by that incentive at this time.

The former Fiorentina man has made 13 appearances in Europe's elite club competition, netting on six occasions across those appearances, and he is determined to still play at the very highest possible level, despite Juventus being keen to offload him in the remaining weeks of the summer transfer window.

Statistics according to Transfermarkt - correct as of 02-08-24.