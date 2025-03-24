Tottenham Hotspur are eyeing a quick summer deal to sign Lille midfielder Angel Gomes on a free transfer, journalist Ben Jacobs has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The Lilywhites are reportedly ones to watch in the race for the four-cap England international, who remains a subject of interest for several Premier League clubs, including West Ham and Manchester United.

Jacobs expects Gomes’ future to be resolved quickly in the summer or even before the season ends, as his contract in France nears its expiry with just over three months remaining.

The 24-year-old could still pre-agree a move before the campaign concludes, and there is growing belief he will be playing Premier League football next season.

Spurs Ones to Watch in Race for Angel Gomes

‘Don't rule out Manchester United’

Jacobs, speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, has revealed that West Ham have low confidence in signing Gomes this summer, while Spurs remain firmly in the mix:

“I would expect that Gomes will be a transfer we see resolved quite quickly into the summer window, if not pre-agreed before it. “So keep an eye on Spurs. Obviously, we know West Ham are there, but have low confidence of success, and don't rule out Manchester United entering the race to try and re-sign Gomes. “But I think at the end of all the offers that he receives, it will be a surprise if we see Gomes outside the Premier League next season.”

Gomes, who joined Lille from Man United in 2020, spent 14 years in the Red Devils’ academy but left after making just 10 first-team appearances.

The 24-year-old, praised as 'phenomenal', enjoyed a breakout campaign at Lille last season and earned his first England call-up in September, although he was left out of Thomas Tuchel’s squad this month.

Gomes has endured a stop-start 2024/25 season in France, making just 10 league starts, scoring once and providing one assist.

The Englishman missed a month of action due to a calf injury in December and has featured only once in Lille’s last six Ligue 1 games.

Angel Gomes' Lille Stats (2024/25 Ligue 1) Games 14 Goals 1 Assists 1 Goal-creating actions 3 Minutes played 736

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 24-03-25.