Tottenham Hotspur have identified a Premier League-proven centre-back as their summer priority, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor revealed in an update to GIVEMESPORT.

Spurs are on the lookout for yet more reinforcements, with Ange Postecoglou having already made considerable additions to his new-look squad.

Tottenham Hotspur transfer news

There's a positive feeling flowing around the Tottenham camp ahead of the new season, with Postecoglou having instilled a much-needed new lease of life at Hotspur Way.

Active in the market, Tottenham's marquee signing so far this summer has been the £40 million purchase of James Maddison, who joined from Leicester City.

Maddison was part of the Leicester side that were relegated to the Championship last season, with the dynamic midfielder now hoping to impress at Spurs ahead of next summer's European Championships.

Goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario has also penned a deal with the 2008 League Cup winners, joining from Italian outfit Empoli for £17 million last month.

Whereas Manor Solomon, who caught the eye during a spell with Fulham last season, joins Tottenham on a free transfer, having suspended his contract with Shakhtar Donetsk, following a controversial rule introduced by FIFA which impacts players playing for clubs in war-torn Ukraine.

With three new faces through the door already, Postecoglou wants to add even more and a central defender is next on the former Celtic manager's shopping list.

What has Ryan Taylor said about Tottenham?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Daily Express journalist Taylor admitted that Tottenham were eyeing up a new addition at centre-back, with Tosin Adarabioyo one name high up on their shortlist.

On the 25-year-old defender, Taylor said: “There's strong interest in Tosin, the Fulham centre-back who was left out of the squad to face Brentford in Philadelphia.

"I think he's a player that ticks the homegrown quota, he’s admired by Spurs and it looks like he can leave Fulham this summer, as he's only got one year left on his deal. So I think they're the two that will probably be the priority, Micky van de Ven and Adarabioyo.”

What's next for Tottenham?

As alluded to by Taylor, Spurs are eyeing a cut-price deal for Adarabioyo this summer, as they look to add to their defensive options.

That's according to a report by The Evening Standard, who claim the north Londoners will look to capitalise on Adarabioyo's desire to leave Fulham by snatching the ex-Manchester City man at a reduced cost.

While there isn't any indication on how much the Manchester-born defender might cost yet, Adarabioyo is valued at £13 million by Transfermarkt, suggesting Spurs are unlikely to have to break the bank to sign him this summer.

Adarabioyo, who pockets a reported £40,000 per week, is out of contract at the end of next season and so far hasn't shown any signs of extending his stay with the Craven Cottage outfit.

With 58 appearances in the Premier League to his name, the former England under-19 international boasts plenty of experience in the top flight and should be able to add extra quality to Spurs' backline.