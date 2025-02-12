Southampton defender Kyle Walker-Peters could be offered a return to Tottenham Hotspur when his contract expires in July, talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook has revealed.

The 27-year-old is reportedly weighing up his options ahead of an expected departure from St Mary’s after rejecting a move to Turkish giants Galatasaray in January.

According to Crook, multiple Premier League sides are tracking the ex-Spurs defender, including West Ham United and Fulham.

Southampton, meanwhile, believe they have no chance of keeping him as they appear destined for a return to the Championship.

Walker-Peters to Leave Southampton

Tottenham return mooted

Walker-Peters, who began his career at Spurs, spent three seasons with the first team before joining Southampton in 2020.

The 27-year-old, praised as 'extraordinary' by The Athletic, made 24 senior appearances during his time in North London, scoring one goal and providing five assists.

He played a key role in Southampton’s push for Premier League promotion last season and has remained a first-choice starter under Ivan Juric, who took charge at St Mary’s in December.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Walker-Peters has started all but two Premier League games this season, registering two assists.

Tottenham may have benefited from a versatile defender like Walker-Peters this season, having been hit by a severe injury crisis in recent months.

Ange Postecoglou has been without much of his first-choice backline lately, with Guglielmo Vicario, Destiny Udogie, Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven and Radu Dragusin all sidelined.

Spurs were active in the January transfer window and brought in late reinforcements to compensate for the injuries, with Kevin Danso and Mathys Tel joining on initial loan deals.

The Lilywhites sit 14th in the Premier League ahead of their Sunday clash against Manchester United, having won only once in their last eight games.

Kyle Walker-Peters' Southampton Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 22 Goals 0 Assists 2 Goal-creating actions 6 Pass completion % 88.8 Minutes played 1,960

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 12-02-25.