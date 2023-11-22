Highlights Tottenham Hotspur could face a points deduction from the Football Association (FA) over a transfer involving Jermain Defoe from 15 years ago.

Everton recently received a 10-point deduction for breaching profit and sustainability rules, but they have a chance of reducing the punishment.

The FA is willing to review new evidence of potential agent rule breaches in the transfer between Tottenham, Portsmouth, and Defoe.

Tottenham Hotspur could find themselves in hot water over a transfer that happened 15 years ago, involving Jermain Defoe’s switch from Portsmouth to White Hart Lane in 2008. As such, if the north Londoners are found guilty by the Football Association (FA), they could face a potential points deduction.

The news comes just a matter of days after Everton were handed a 10-point deduction, much to the disgust of ex-Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher, though journalist Paul Brown has recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Goodison Park outfit have a 'strong possibility' of reducing their deduction. The sanction comes after the Premier League outfit were found guilty of breaching the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.

Now, a report from The Times revealed all as Ange Postecoglou could face the wrath of the club’s wrongdoings that happened a decade and a half ago, and it’s been reported that ‘The FA has said it is prepare to review evidence of potentially serious breaches of agent rules in a transfer involving Tottenham, Portsmouth and Defoe’.

Tottenham could face points deduction

Back in the summer of 2008, Defoe – a lethal striker who ranks in the top 10 Premier League players for goal contributions – returned to the capital club as they parted ways with £7.5m for his signature. During the negotiations, however, all parties - Spurs, Tottenham and Defoe – all dealt with an unlicensed agent. At the time, the FA opted against taking action against Tottenham but are now willing to review the allegations on the basis that new evidence comes forward.

Breaching FA rules in relation to agents has led to clubs being deducted points, transfer bans imposed and suspensions for directors in the past. In the same year that Defoe enjoyed a sweet homecoming, Luton Town were stripped of 10 points for breaching the set-in-stone agent rules. A spokeswoman for the FA has since spoken out and given reason why 'disciplinary action' was not taken in the year that the transfer occurred.

“The case was heard by an independent arbitration panel 15 years ago. The FA was not a party to the arbitration. It is unclear how much information was shared with the FA at the time, and no disciplinary action was taken. If there is new evidence which was not available at the time, and which suggests serious breaches of our rules took place, we will review it.”

Mitchell Thomas, a former West Ham United and Tottenham player, is the unlicensed agent in question, with the Times claiming he was a ‘central figure’ in sealing Defoe’s reunion with then-Spurs boss Harry Redknapp, who was ranked by Chat GPT in the top 10 Premier League managers of all time, The lovable Englishman, alongside Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy, all had regular contact with Thomas during the deal.

The rules insist that players and/or clubs are unable to use unlicensed agents during transfer dealings, while the report suggests that failure to adhere to said rules can result in serious sanctions – with the possibility of relegation also on the table.

Manchester City and Chelsea possibly next in line

Upon the news of Everton’s 10-point deduction, many fans and pundits alike spread their confusion over why Manchester City and Chelsea are yet to be punished for their respective malpractice. The former were charged by the Premier League for breaching Financial Fair Play rules earlier this year, while the latter face questions over ‘secret payments’ made while former owner Roman Abramovich was at the helm.

However, a specialised sports lawyer, Stefano Borson, who is known to have previously advised Pep Guardiola, has suggested that relegation from England’s topflight is a real possibility for both clubs. Respected journalist Martyn Ziegler admitted that it could be ‘potentially very bad news’ for the Premier League pair but did insist that City’s case is far from being settled given the magnitude of the charges, of which there are 115.

