Charlie Eccleshare has pointed out Tottenham Hotspur could sack Ange Postecoglou on the same day he wins an award. The Australian coach is feeling the heat again following Spurs' shock 1-0 defeat to Eredivisie outfit AZ Alkmaar in the UEFA Europa League.

Postecoglou had ridden out the storm of a difficult start to the year when his side lost five Premier League games on the bounce. A 4-1 win over Ipswich Town lifted the mood around the club, followed by a 1-0 victory over fellow strugglers Manchester United.

The Europa League is Tottenham's only chance of ending their 17-year trophy drought, but Lucas Bergvall's own goal means they'll have to turn things around on home soil next Thursday (March 13). Daniel Levy backed Postecoglou with three signings in January, including Mathys Tel from Bayern Munich, but the pressure is back on the 59-year-old after his side's stumble in the Netherlands.

Postecoglou Could Be Sacked But Win PL Award

The Spurs boss oversaw an impressive February