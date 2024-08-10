Highlights Tottenham are nearing the signing of Dominic Solanke from Bournemouth.

Postecoglou could be in the market for a defender and midfielder before the window closes at the end of the month.

Ivan Toney could be seen as a backup option ahead of the Premier League campaign.

Tottenham Hotspur are in advanced talks with Bournemouth for a £60m deal for their prolific striker Dominic Solanke. The 26-year-old, who scored a season best of 19 goals in 38 Premier League games, has a release clause of about £65m. This was confirmed by Bournemouth owner Bill Foley in an interview last month, and Spurs look set to negotiate a fee below that for the striker.

It's been clear for a while now that Ange Postecoglou has wanted to strengthen his attack following England captain Harry Kane's exit for Bayern Munich last summer. While Solanke's capture will, of course, be key, there are a number of alternative talents that the North London club should target. This article presents three of them.

Castello Lukeba

RB Leipzig

Considering the strong Euros that Radu Dragusin had with Romania, Spurs' defensive situation has actually got a bit better. That said, more alternative options to both Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven, would be very helpful. The high-line holding pair have been effective in their time in the capital so far, yet, as the Athletic pointed out - Spurs' tailspin in November was due to injuries to both.

Out of the potential players that fit the mold of Postecoglou's current defensive set-up, a re-emerging name should be looked at in Castello Lukeba. Spurs have previously shown interest in the 21-year-old and it may be time to come good on that interest. Although his transfer value would be realistically be in excess of £40m, his acquisition could be worth the money.

A dynamic and reasonably fast defender, Lukeba makes up for the inches missing from his 6ft frame with solid jumping ability and agility. Moreover, while sometimes a little over-committed to challenges at his old club Lyon, time at RB Leipzig has seen him develop with experience. Additionally, a brief check of his FBREF numbers reflect that of an extremely progressive centre-back who can attack as well as defend.

Castello Lukeba's Statistics vs Positional Peers Statistic over the last 365 days Per 90 Percentile Passes Completed 73.25 Top 14% Pass Completion % 91.3% Top 10% Progressive Passes 3.81 Top 38% Progressive Carries 0.99 Top 22% Successful Take Ons 0.58 Top 3%

Maxence Caqueret

Olympique Lyonnais

Given Spurs have seen their midfield change and fluctuate over the recent terms, back in May, the Athletic's Jack Pitt-Brooke noted that a more defensive-minded midfielder may be needed. While that role has been covered by the signing of Enzo Barrenechea for just under £7m, another fine option presents itself with yet another Lyon academy graduate, Maxence Caqueret. The hypothetical connection with Lukeba would link defence and midfield well, plus with the emergence of Pape Matar Sarr, Caqueret could prove to be a welcome addition if Giovani Lo Celso and Oliver Skipp eventually move on.

While the creative James Maddison impressed going forward before his ankle injury, and both Yves Bissouma and Rodrigo Bentancur struggled with fitness and injury, respectively, Caqueret could be a welcome injection of determination and industry. Of similar style and stature to a previous target, Enzo Le Fee, now of Roma, Cacqueret has also been profiled for Spurs' midfield before. Now, or in a season's time, the 24-year-old's services could become more highly sought after. His current transfer value sits at around £20m if Lyon were to push his price up.

Maxence Cacqueret's Statistics vs Positional Peers Statistic over the last 365 days Per 90 Percentile Expected Assisted Goals (xAG) 0.18 Top 13% Shot Creating Actions (SCA) 3.37 Top 22% Passes Attempted 59.83 Top 26% Progressive Passes 8.52 Top 5% Progressive Carries 2.08 Top 21% Successful Take ons 1.55 Top 7% Tackles 2.71 Top 16% Interceptions 1.43 Top 15%

Ivan Toney

Brentford

If Spurs are in the market for another striking option, Ivan Toney has remained on Tottenham's radar. According to GMS sources the six-time England international could be available for less than £50million as Brentford enter desperate territory - avoiding the possibility of their talisman leaving as a free agent at the end of the upcoming campaign.

Toney, who has 36 Premier League goals in his last three seasons that have constituted 83 appearances, has entered the final 12 months of his £20,000-per-week contract at the Gtech Community Stadium. Having failed to tempt him into agreeing fresh terms, Thomas Frank's club are fearful of missing out on a lucrative fee if he is allowed to run down the remainder of his deal.

Ivan Toney vs Dominic Solanke: Premier League Statistics Ivan Toney Dominic Solanke Shots 2.73 2.53 Shot-creating actions 2.45 2.31 Shots on target 0.96 0.83 Expected goals 0.44 0.39 Goals 0.44 0.30 Assists 0.14 0.13

