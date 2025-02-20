Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic will be allowed to leave the Serie A club in the summer transfer window amid interest from Tottenham Hotspur, according to Calciomercato.

The Serbia international has struggled for regular opportunities since Randal Kolo Muani’s January arrival in Turin and appears to have no long-term future at the club, with his contract now down to its final 16 months.

Calciomercato claims Juventus are looking to offload Vlahovic’s hefty contract this summer and are willing to strike a deal in the region of €40m (£33m).

Vlahovic is believed to be one of the Italian club’s highest earners, taking home £310,000 per week.

Juventus Open to Vlahovic’s Exit

Tottenham showing interest in the 25-year-old

According to Calciomercato, Juventus were already open to selling Vlahovic in January and two potential options were considered.

The Bianconeri reportedly explored a swap deal with Paris Saint-Germain involving the Serbian and Kolo Muani, but the move never materialised despite being pushed by agents and intermediaries.

Another option was for Vlahovic to move to Saudi Arabia – Al-Nassr reportedly showed interest in the 25-year-old, but he never considered the move as he wanted to continue his playing career in Europe.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Vlahovic last started for Juventus in Serie A on December 29, in a 2-2 draw with Fiorentina.

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, if Vlahovic opts for a Premier League move this summer, Tottenham could emerge as his most likely destination.

The Lilywhites are reportedly ‘frontrunners’ to sign the Serbian ahead of Chelsea and Arsenal, who remain uncertain about whether he fits their plans for the 2025/26 campaign.

Vlahovic, praised as 'extraordinary' by Federico Bernardeschi, has scored 13 goals and provided two assists in 30 appearances across all competitions this season, including four goals in the Champions League.

Dusan Vlahovic's Juventus Stats (2024/25 Serie A) Games 19 Goals 8 Assists 1 Expected goals 10.0 Goal-creating actions 3 Minutes played 1,363

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 20-02-25.