Highlights Tottenham are keen on signing Bournemouth striker Dominic Solankea and have opened talks.

Spurs could welcome two new forward signings before the window shuts.

Emerson Royal is nearing a move to AC Milan after three seasons in north London.

Tottenham Hotspur have explored the possibility of making a move for Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

The north London outfit have initiated talks with Bournemouth over a deal for the England forward, who hit 19 Premier League goals last season, as they seem to be in the market for a Premier League-proven goalscorer.

Spurs have had a quiet transfer window so far, with four arrivals in N17, including Leeds United starlet Archie Gray, who joined on a six-year deal last month plus Lucas Bergvall and South Korean youngster Min-hyeok Yang joining permanently while Timo Werner has returned for another season-long loan.

After opting not to replace their talisman striker Harry Kane last summer, Tottenham heavily relied on Son Heung-Min and Richarlison’s input up front during Ange Postecoglou’s debut campaign.

The duo’s efforts disappointingly fell short of Champions League spots, as Spurs finished fifth, just two points below Aston Villa in fourth.

Spurs are now hoping to avoid a repeat of last season’s goalscoring woes – the north Londoners netted the fewest among the top seven teams in the previous campaign.

Spurs ‘Will be Busy’ in Forward Market

Could sign two new players

Romano, speaking to GMS, suggested Tottenham are expecting a busy end to their summer transfer window, with potentially an extra signing expected in attack alongside Solanke:

“I think the main focus is going to be up front. They need one more offensive player, at least one. Could be two, based on opportunities. But for sure, Tottenham will be busy there. “For example, one of the players they like is Dominic Solanke. It’s something that I said in the past few days because I’m told that Tottenham really explored the possibility of making a move for Dominic Solanke.”

Solanke, who was praised as 'incredible' by Scott Parker, had his most prolific scoring season with Bournemouth so far, leading the Cherries to a 12th-place finish.

The English striker’s expensive £65million release clause has so far put off potential suitors, but he remains high on Ange Postecoglou’s wishlist this summer. The 26-year-old was unlucky to miss out on a spot in Gareth Southgate’s Euro 2024 squad this summer, despite impressing in the Premier League.

Solanke’s move to Tottenham would also be good news for Liverpool, who included a sell-on clause in the deal with Bournemouth in 2019, amounting to 20 percent% of any sale.

If Spurs were to activate Solanke’s release clause of £65million, Liverpool would be on course to pocket £9million from the deal, after selling the 26-year-old five seasons ago for £19million.

Dominic Solanke Bournemouth Stats (2023/24) Competition Games Goals Assists Premier League 38 19 3 FA Cup 1 1 1 EFL Cup 3 1 0

Emerson Nearing AC Milan Move

Ready to undergo a medical at San Siro

Tottenham and AC Milan are close to agreeing a deal worth around £13million plus add-ons for defender Emerson Royal, Fabrizio Romano has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Brazilian right-back has already agreed personal terms with Milan and is now waiting for the green light to undergo a medical, according to Romano.

Emerson endured a difficult 2023/24 campaign in North London, starting just 11 Premier League games and struggling to compete for playing time with Pedro Porro.

The 25-year-old could soon be replaced by Man City loanee Issa Kabore, who is among the options for Ange Postecoglou to cover at right-back, according to Romano.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 07-08-24.