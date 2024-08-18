Highlights Tottenham secures Odobert, prioritizes young talents for season

Focus shift on youngsters seen as long-term options for Spurs

Vanderson eyed as potential upgrade to strengthen squad

Tottenham Hotspur have announced the permanent signing of ex-Burnley ace Wilson Odobert today and, in response, BBC Sport’s Nizaar Kinsella has suggested that Ange Postecoglou and Co will now shift their focus on ‘young back-up options’.

Ahead of an all-important Premier League season, one in which they’ll be hoping to secure top four credentials, the north Londoners have been busy bolstering their squad in an array of areas.

Having finished just outside the Champions League spots, on 66 points, last time out, Tottenham may struggle to keep up with the likes of Arsenal and Manchester City in 2024/25, but have every chance to cause a few upsets along the way.

Tottenham’s Focus Shifts to Youngsters after Odobert Signing

Jens Hjerto-Dahl, 18, is among those of interest

Central midfield duo Lucas Bergvall and Archie Gray, both 18 years of age, have arrived on the white half of north London this summer but are viewed as long-term options rather than those who can make an immediate difference, particularly the former.

Formerly of Gangwon FC, Min-Hyuk Yang has been added to Postecoglou’s attacking options, while they also broke the bank on the signature of Dominic Solanke, all while breaking their club-record transfer.

Tottenham - 23/24 Summer Incomings Player Club Fee Lucas Bergvall Djurgarden £8.5m George Feeney Glentoran Undisclosed Archie Gray Leeds United Undisclosed Timo Werner RB Leipzig Loan Min-Hyuk Yang Gangwon FC Undisclosed Dominic Solanke Bournemouth £65m Wilson Odobert Burnley Undisclosed

Their most recent addition is Odobert, who has 29 Premier League outings already under his belt. Responding to Odobert's exit announcement on Burnley's X (formerly Twitter) account, the ever-reliable Kinsella praised the signing of the 19-year-old.

He also suggested that, after signing the Frenchman, Tottenham’s focus has now shifted on adding youngsters, who are likely to be back-ups, to their squad in the latter stage of the summer transfer window.

“Wow, that’s a great signing for Tottenham. That’s pretty much their summer business sewn up apart from some young back-up options.”

One of those youngsters that Spurs have their eye on is 18-year-old Jens Hjerto-Dahl, who currently plies his trade for Norwegian outfit Tromso IL, according to HITC.

The report states that there are a litany of clubs – from all corners of Europe including Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund – who are interested in the 6ft 4in midfielder’s signature this summer.

Monaco’s Vanderson Admired by Tottenham Chiefs

French club demanding £34.27m (€40m) for his services

Going against what Kinsella suggested about Tottenham’s targeting youngsters for the rest of the summer, journalist Bruno Andrade has reported that AS Monaco and Brazil star Vanderson, 23, has been eyed by the north London-based outfit.

On the back of Emerson Royal’s departure to AC Milan, Andrade took to X to suggest that Tottenham had ‘opened talks’ with the French club over a prospective transfer this summer, with Monaco holding out for an offer in the region of £34.27 million (€40m).

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Vanderson has plundered 11 goals and 13 assists across his 143-game career at Monaco and Gremio.

Djed Spence is currently deployed as Postecoglou’s second choice right-back behind the primary option, Pedro Porro, but Vanderson is viewed as an upgrade on the former, with him previously described as ‘complete’ by football talent scout Jacek Kulig.

The twice-capped Brazil international, who is under contract until the summer of 2028, totted up 23 appearances across all competitions last season, all while having to navigate around an array of hip and knee injuries.

