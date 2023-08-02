Tottenham Hotspur could still sign Dusan Vlahovic this summer, but it will take a huge compromise on Daniel Levy's part, transfer insider Dean Jones revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Spurs will have to test the market for a striker, should talisman Harry Kane depart for Bayern Munich, with Jones tipping Vlahovic as a suitable replacement.

Tottenham Hotspur transfer news - Dusan Vlahovic

As the new season edges closer, a decision on Kane's future is still up in the air, which as a result, has thrown Tottenham's summer plans in doubt too.

A less than ideal start to life for new boss Ange Postecoglou, who faces the prospect of starting his first Premier League campaign in charge of the north London outfit, without the club's all-time record scorer.

However, if Kane is allowed to leave for Bayern Munich this summer, there is a belief that Tottenham could test the market for a replacement.

One man who is perennially linked with a Premier League switch is Serbian striker Vlahovic, who according to reports from France, is a transfer target for Tottenham this summer.

It's suggested the capital club will do everything they can to persuade Vlahovic to join Spurs, should Kane depart for the Bundesliga.

Unlikely to come cheap though, Italian journalist Rudy Galetti recently told GIVEMESPORT that Spurs can expect to pay a fee in the region of £70 million for Vlahovic, should they wish to pry him away from Juventus.

As such, transfer insider Jones has questioned whether Tottenham would want to splurge the majority of the Kane fee on one player.

What has Dean Jones said about Dusan Vlahovic and Tottenham Hotspur?

When questioned about what Postecoglou might do in attack if Kane leaves the club, the reliable reporter admitted Vlahovic was admired at Hotspur Way, but issued a warning over the rumoured fee.

On the current state of play at Tottenham, transfer insider Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "I still think that Richarlison is really well suited to leading a Postecoglou front line and I’ve said that for a while so this is not reactive to him scoring a pre-season hat-trick.

"There are worse ideas than giving him a proper chance to be that man but of course if Kane does end up leaving Spurs will still need to sign someone else that can play as a centre-forward.

"Vlahovic is one they have been linked with for a while but that connection has only been loose so far.

"He’s still there if they want him and it would take a massive chunk of the Kane cash to get that done. Kylian Mbappe might have been linked but that’s not going to happen."

Latest Transfer News: All The Gossip, Every Rumour And Done Deal This Transfer Window

What's next for Tottenham Hotspur this summer?

Striker isn't the only position Tottenham are being linked with, as at the opposite end of the pitch, a new centre-back is being mooted.

Two of the prime candidates both ply their trade in the Bundesliga, with 90min reporting Edmond Tapsoba and Micky van de Ven are both attracting interest from Spurs.

Playing for Bayer Leverkusen and Wolfsburg respectively, the report suggests Tottenham have held talks with the pair, but a deal has not yet been struck.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano told GIVEMESPORT that Postecoglou would be open to bringing both to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this summer, although finances could prevent that from happening.