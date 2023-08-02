Tottenham Hotspur could look to replace Harry Kane with England teammate Ivan Toney this summer, because of one key factor suggested to GIVEMESPORT by talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook.

Toney will be unavailable until the new year, after the striker was handed an eight-month ban from football for betting-related charges.

Tottenham Hotspur transfer news - Ivan Toney

It would be a particularly 'Spursy' outcome for Tottenham to sell their record goalscorer, only to sign a replacement that can't even pull the shirt on for another six months.

But that's what would happen if the north Londoners decided to sanction a move for Brentford talisman Toney, who is unable to play another match until January 16th.

And according to Football Transfers, there is a real possibility Tottenham will chase Toney as their Kane replacement, if the latter joins Bayern Munich.

The report claims the Spurs hierarchy admire Toney's ability and was already on the club's transfer watchlist, as a potential backup to Kane.

As it goes, if Toney did move from Brentford to Spurs, it would almost certainly be as a Kane replacement, with the former Peterborough United man having shown he can cut it in the Premier League.

Since being promoted to the top flight with Brentford in 2021, Toney has bagged an impressive 32 goals in 68 appearances, while contributing even more with a further nine assists during that time too (via Transfermarkt).

But because Toney is serving a ban until January time, there are suggestions Tottenham could see this as the perfect time to spring a move.

What has Alex Crook said about Ivan Toney to Tottenham Hotspur?

Revealing the main reason why Spurs might accelerate a move to bring Toney to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this summer, the talkSPORT reporter admitted any deal that's struck while he is serving a ban would help reduce the cost.

On the 27-year-old striker, Crook told GIVEMESPORT: “I just wonder if they might risk Richarlison for the first part of the season and obviously Son can play up top as well.

"And then Spurs may look at doing something with Ivan Toney for when he's back from his betting ban in January, but they might even try and sign him now thinking the price might be lower, because he's not available for the first half of the season.”

Latest Transfer News: All The Gossip, Every Rumour And Done Deal This Transfer Window

What's next for Tottenham Hotspur this summer?

Away from potential striker signings, Tottenham are also keen on adding a new centre-back to their roster, as recently appointed manager Ange Postecoglou looks to build a side capable of challenging for the top four.

It had been reported last month that Spurs had their eyes on the Bundesliga duo, Bayer Leverkusen's Edmond Tapsoba and Wolfsburg's Micky van de Ven, with both players having impressed the Tottenham recruitment team.

The report stated that Spurs had been in negotiations with both clubs about the defenders, but as things stand, the capital club are no closer to signing any.

Elsewhere, it's suggested Tottenham hold a keen interest in Bayern Munich youngster Mathys Tel, who could be used as a makeweight in a deal that sees Kane go the opposite way to Germany.