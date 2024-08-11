Highlights Premier League clubs are expected to continue splashing the cash during the final weeks of the summer transfer window.

Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are among the sides aiming to upgrade their squads.

Ivan Toney, Eberechi Eze, Adam Wharton, Anthony Gordon, Kyle Walker-Peters and Lucas Paqueta have uncertain futures.

We still have three weeks remaining of the summer transfer window - and this is when things can start to become tasty.

The chance of a last-minute panic. The domino effect of other pending deals. In the blink of an eye, spectacular moves can spark into life.

Right now, there are plenty of players striving for the very top, so GIVEMESPORT has analysed the situations around six Premier League players who have the potential for big leaps to traditional top six clubs after Dominic Solanke completed a move from Bournemouth to Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

Ivan Toney

Brentford

Although he was given a hero's welcome on his return to Brentford training, Ivan Toney was not expecting to be back with the Bees for the new season and has been waiting for an opening at a bigger club.

He has been in view for Tottenham Hotspur as a cheaper solution for their attack in comparison to someone like Dominic Solanke, but now that deal has been completed it could put an end to any interest from Spurs in him.

The North London outfit would have been looking to pay around £40million for the England international, who was part of the Three Lions' squad in Germany for Euro 2024. Some clubs have shown concern around his attitude, but Tottenham were not of the same mind prior to signing Solanke.

Ivan Toney's statistical averages per 90 minutes in the Premier League compared to Dominic Solanke Ivan Toney Dominic Solanke Shots 2.73 2.53 Shot-creating actions 2.45 2.31 Shots on target 0.96 0.83 Expected goals 0.44 0.39 Goals 0.44 0.30 Assists 0.14 0.13 Statistics correct as of 09/08/2024

Eberechi Eze Crystal Palace

Eberechi Eze has been linked with all of the country's biggest clubs, and has a clause valid this summer that would allow him to leave for £60million up front, with a further £8million payable in add-ons down the road.

That initial outlay is punchy - and one of the reasons Crystal Palace retain a certain level of optimism they will hold onto him beyond this summer’s window.

Chelsea and Tottenham have had an eye on the winger, but Manchester City are also a team to consider when they are offloading Julian Alvarez. The reigning Premier League champions are long-term admirers and looked into signing Eze a year ago, before he signed a new deal with the Eagles.

Adam Wharton

Crystal Palace

Palace fans will not want to hear any mention of this - and it does not get discussed as much as Eze leaving - but Adam Wharton’s future is worth bearing in mind.

Manchester City are admirers at a time when there are considerations about their midfield for next season and beyond. The England international is understood to be on their list of candidates to pursue.

The Sky Blues continue to consider adding another midfield option because of the weight and responsibility there is on Rodri to perform and be available every week. It is a situation the club are keen to address.

There are expected to be further departures from Manchester City this summer and if Kalvin Phillips finds a new club, it becomes more plausible they replace him.

Palace certainly do not intend to lose Wharton so soon after signing him, but they are aware of just how highly regarded he is in the Premier League.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Adam Wharton averaged 4.8 ball recoveries, three tackles and 1.5 clearances per Premier League outing during the 2023/24 campaign

Anthony Gordon

Newcastle United

At this moment in time, a transfer to Liverpool looks tricky because there is no obvious space for Anthony Gordon in the squad and Newcastle United are adamant they do not want to lose him.

But that potential swap deal with Joe Gomez that was mooted may lead to the issue coming up again and some sources have told GMS it would not be a surprise to see the Merseyside giants try again before the end of the window.

Gordon is a childhood Liverpool fan and while he has been happy at Newcastle, this is one of the few potential moves capable of turning his head.

But one of the keys is fitting him in. If there was the departure of someone such as Luis Diaz, who has had suitors this year, it could spark something.

Kyle Walker-Peters

Southampton

£20m-rated Kyle Walker-Peters has been linked with a transfer away from Southampton for some time, and the fact nothing has yet happened should not be read as meaning he will definitely be staying at St Mary’s.

There is a strong feeling that an exit is still on the cards and now that Emerson Royal’s Tottenham Hotspur departure for AC Milan is finally on the cusp of completion, their interest in Saints' first-choice right-back should be back in focus.

The fact he was brought up at Spurs, helps quotas within the squad make-up, and is versatile in terms of his positioning makes him a perfect option for boss Ange Postecoglou to consider bringing in.

It will need to be determined exactly how such a back-up role at Tottenham would be viewed by Walker-Peters though, as he is at a stage in his career where he will not want to be at a club just to make up numbers.

Related Premier League Completed Transfers (2024/25) With the 24/25 season nearing, we have outlined every completed Premier League transfer during the Summer Transfer Window.

Lucas Paqueta

West Ham United

This is one that we can cross off the list for now, but a move away from West Ham United could be reignited further down the line. Lucas Paqueta was expected to join Manchester City this summer, but the switch has gone cold and sources do not expect it to happen.

Although the anticipated ban for betting breaches has loomed for a while, nothing has been decided yet on the outcome of the case.

Manchester City are not believed to be pursuing it any longer, and there is every belief he will be at West Ham for the coming season.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and Sofascore