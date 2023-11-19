Highlights Tottenham Hotspur may need to make new signings in the winter transfer window due to recent injuries that have left their squad depleted.

It's believed Spurs will target one specific position in the January transfer window.

Interest in one of their previous summer targets might be rekindled when the market opens for business early next year.

Tottenham Hotspur still have existing deals which weren't completed from the summer transfer window they can return to during the winter market, with one specific position believed to be of interest to them, journalist Paul Brown has revealed.

Spurs enjoyed a fruitful summer window, with over £200 million spent on fresh talent, as the likes of James Maddison and Micky van de Ven were brought to the club. They proved worthwhile signings in the early part of the campaign, but recent injuries to the pair - and other key Spurs players - have left Ange Postecoglou's squad looking rather bare.

And as a result, it's been mooted the north London outfit could be tempted to flex their transfer muscles once again when the window reopens at the start of next year.

Injury crisis left Tottenham threadbare

It was all going so well for Postecoglou and Tottenham. Top of the table, with dreams of a first-ever Premier League title in sight. However, on a crazy night at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Spurs not only saw their unbeaten record and top spot in the league disappear, but also a large chunk of their squad.

Both Destiny Udogie and Cristian Romero were sent off, but perhaps more pressingly, both Maddison and van de Ven were taken off through injury. What's more, during the international break, footage has circulated of captain Son Heung-min hobbling off the pitch while on duty with South Korea.

It's suggested Son could be missing for their upcoming clash with Aston Villa, further highlighting how stretched Postecoglou's squad currently is. And in response to that, it looks like Spurs could decide to sanction deals when the transfer window opens.

When asked about the current state of Tottenham's squad, journalist Brown admitted it was likely the north Londoners would be forced into the market when it opens, in order to bolster their options ahead of the second half of the season. Highlighting a centre-back is likely to be top of their wishlist, Brown hinted that Spurs could reignite previous deals they'd started during the summer window:

“They have several deals they can still work on involving players from the continent where contact was made, talks were held and for whatever reason one of the two sides in the transaction backed away, in the end. “I do think it's quite likely they will sign a centre back and they've already got a list they can work down where they’re some way down the path in terms of talks and knowing what it would take to put together a financial package to get one of these guys. “I don't think it would be too difficult for Spurs to sign a centre back in January if they really wanted one and I think they probably will.”

Bundesliga centre-half on Tottenham's radar

While noise surrounding potential winter targets Spurs could chase after is yet to pick up, it's clear from some of the reports in the summer who Brown might be alluding to.

One of those names is Bayer Leverkusen star Edmond Tapsoba, who was being linked to Spurs at the same time as current defender van de Ven. It was claimed at the time that Tottenham would be open to signing both van de Ven and Tapsoba in the summer window, but only the former was brought into the club.

Tapsoba has continued his strong form in Germany and is being considered a target for Premier League outfits, including Manchester United. It's suggested, much like Spurs, the Red Devils have long-standing interest in the 24-year-old defender and could launch an offensive when the window opens.

Tough spell for Postecoglou to negotiate before January window

The one thing Postecoglou will be hoping for is that his side are still in the mix for Champions League football by the time the transfer window opens. If they can manage to get to January without suffering too much ground on their rivals, it will be considered a success, given the tough run they've got coming up.

Following next weekend's clash against Aston Villa, the 2008 League Cup winners face their toughest test of the season so far, when they travel to the Etihad Stadium to play Manchester City. Should Tottenham take points in Manchester, it would likely go a long way to proving Postecoglou's methods have been worthwhile.

If not, it won't be the end of the world, but they do have further tough tests to come. West Ham United and Newcastle United will provide stern opposition for the capital club, as their hunt for a top-four finish continues.

