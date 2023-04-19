Tottenham Hotspur are 'looking for a bigger name' than Cristian Stellini to take the permanent managerial role at Hotspur Way in the summer, journalist Pete O'Rourke has informed GIVEMESPORT.

The 48-year-old has been in interim charge since Antonio Conte left the club last month and has been charged with trying to catapult Spurs into the top four of the Premier League table.

Last weekend, Tottenham suffered a significant blow in their hunt to secure Champions League qualification, losing 3-2 to Bournemouth at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium courtesy of a 95th-minute winner from Dango Ouattara, as per BBC Sport.

Truth be told, Spurs lacked structure in attack during the encounter against a side that are fighting to secure their Premier League status. At the same time, lapses in concentration defensively cost the Londoners their chance to take anything from the match.

Interim boss Stellini has now presided over three matches in charge of the Lilywhites, with a fortuitous victory against Brighton being sandwiched between a draw against Everton and Saturday's defeat to the Cherries, as per Sky Sports.

In their search for a new permanent boss, Vincent Kompany, Ruben Amorim, Luis Enrique and Julian Nagelsmann have all been mentioned as contenders for the post.

What has Pete O'Rourke said about Cristian Stellini?

Journalist O'Rourke believes that Stellini may stand a chance of being hired on a full-time basis if he manages to lead Spurs to a top-four finish.

O'Rourke told GMS: "The better that Stellini does, it increases his chances of maybe getting the job full-time. I still think Spurs are looking for a bigger name to come in the summer, but who knows, if Stellini gets Tottenham into that top four, it does offer the possibility of a longer stay as manager."

Can Cristian Stellini guide Tottenham to a top-four finish?

At this moment, it is looking likely that Tottenham may need some of their rivals for top-four contention to slip up to have a chance of besting them come the end of the season.

Furthermore, Spurs also have a tricky run of fixtures around the corner, with Newcastle United, Manchester United and Liverpool to come in their next three matches, as per Sky Sports.

Tottenham sit three points outside the Champions League slots and have played a game more than Newcastle United, who are in fourth, setting up a mouthwatering clash at St James' Park this Sunday afternoon, which could go a long way to deciding who will finish in the coveted top-four places.

Stellini will be hoping his side can raise their game for the occasion and will know a defeat will almost kill off their chances of sneaking into fourth position between now and the end of this term.