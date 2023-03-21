Tottenham Hotspur could turn to Ryan Mason if Antonio Conte leaves the club before the end of the season, journalist Dean Jones has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The Italian looks to be in on the brink of departing Hotspur Way, and Jones thinks chairman Daniel Levy will see Mason as a "safe pair of hands".

Tottenham manager news

According to The Telegraph, Tottenham and Conte are expected to part ways before the campaign concludes.

It comes after the 53-year-old's extraordinary outburst following the north London club's 3-3 draw with Southampton, where they threw away a two-goal lead.

"They [the players] don't want to play under pressure. They don't want to play under stress. It is easy in this way. Tottenham's story is this," Conte said in his post-match press conference (via Sky Sports).

"20 years there is the owner and they never won something but why? The fault is only for the club, or for every manager that stay here."

What has Dean Jones said about Ryan Mason and Tottenham?

Jones can see Levy turning to Mason, who's currently a part of the backroom staff at Tottenham, describing him as a well-liked figure at the club.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "Ryan Mason would make sense because he's well liked, he's a good coach, and he's not going to have huge pressure on him. I think he'll still be around to the next era, too, whoever comes in.

"He's kind of a safe pair of hands that Levy knows he could turn to. I kind of would expect that to be someone they turn to."

Who could Antonio Conte's long-term successor be?

While he's managed Tottenham on an interim basis before, Mason is still quite inexperienced. Therefore, you'd expect Tottenham to hire someone else permanently in the summer.

That man could be Brighton's Roberto De Zerbi, with Football Insider having reported last month that Spurs have been monitoring the 43-year-old.

De Zerbi has done an excellent job at the Amex Stadium since replacing Graham Potter. Right now, the Seagulls sit in seventh place and have a great chance of qualifying for Europe next season. Based on what he's shown on the south coast so far, the Italian could be a good appointment for Tottenham.

With former Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino still out of work, the Argentine could also be another option in the summer, so there are some decent names out there for Levy to consider.