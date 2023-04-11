Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy 'will be pleased' by manager target Roberto De Zerbi's passion in Spurs' victory over Brighton last weekend, journalist Dean Jones has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The 43-year-old Brighton & Hove Albion boss has been touted as a potential successor to Antonio Conte at Hotspur Way alongside several other high-profile candidates for the role.

Tottenham latest news - Roberto De Zerbi

Last weekend, tensions flared between Tottenham and Brighton in north London, as goals from Son Heung-min and Harry Kane cancelled out an equalising header from Lewis Dunk to give the hosts a controversial 2-1 victory in the race for continental qualification, as per Sky Sports.

Both Spurs boss Cristian Stellini and De Zerbi were sent off during the encounter following several heated clashes, including a touchline melee where coaching staff from both sides were involved, which led the Seagulls boss to be sent to the stands for being unable to keep a lid on his backroom team.

Brighton also saw two goals and a penalty appeal waved away at The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and have since received an apology from The Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) for Kaoru Mitoma not being awarded a spot-kick after being taken down by Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg in the area, as cited by talkSPORT.

De Zerbi has been linked with the Tottenham job recently alongside former Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann, Mauricio Pochettino and Luis Enrique.

What has Dean Jones said about Roberto De Zerbi?

Journalist Jones doesn't think that Spurs chairman Levy will mind the passion shown by De Zerbi amid his links to the vacancy at Tottenham and puts his antics on the touchline down to nothing more than an intense reaction in a high-pressure environment.

Jones told GMS: "I don't think it would have put them off him necessarily. It's just a moment in football when passions get high and that should be something that Daniel Levy will be pleased to see in a potential manager candidate."

Will Tottenham Hotspur be put off hiring Roberto Ze Derbi as manager?

All things considered, De Zerbi is a passionate manager whose primary job is to defend the interests of the club he is in charge of and that isn't reason to suggest that Tottenham will now suddenly be put off hiring him if the possibility did arise.

The 43-year-old has done an excellent job at Brighton this season, leading them to seventh place in the Premier League table alongside an FA Cup semi-final clash against Manchester United at Wembley later this month.

Several other candidates will also be of interest to the Lilywhites as they aim to provide some long-term stability on the field. However, their immediate attention now as a club will be on trying to secure Champions League qualification heading into 2023/24 before deciding their next managerial appointment.