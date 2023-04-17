Tottenham Hotspur 'need to make a decision on' the future of Davinson Sanchez this summer, transfer insider Dean Jones has informed GIVEMESPORT.

The £67k-a-week ace is out of contract in 2024 and has been a bit part player as the Lilywhites chase a top-four finish between now and the end of this season.

Tottenham Hotspur latest news - Davinson Sanchez

Last weekend, Sanchez suffered the embarrassment of being substituted onto the field and then substituted back off again for Arnaut Danjuma in Tottenham's damaging 3-2 home defeat to Bournemouth in the Premier League, as per Sky Sports.

The report states that the defender was booed off of the pitch as he headed back to the bench, something that Spurs captain Hugo Lloris didn't take too kindly to in his post-match interview.

The French goalkeeper stated in the aftermath of the incident: "I feel really bad for Davinson. He's a team-mate, he's a friend and he's been fighting for the club for many, many years now. It's just sad. The story is sad for the club, for the fans, for the player. It's something you don't want to see in football."

Colombian defender Sanchez has made 21 appearances for Tottenham in all competitions this season, albeit just 10 of them have been from the start, as per Transfermarkt.

What has Dean Jones said about Davinson Sanchez?

Transfer insider Jones believes that Spurs will need to evaluate the future of Sanchez this summer to avoid a scenario where he runs down his contract in north London.

Jones told GMS: "It's easy to say that he would have no future at the club. I guess it depends on who the next manager is, what they think of him and quickly they'll have to establish in talks what his future is going to be. He's got about a year left on his contract, so they need to make a decision on that this summer."

Should Tottenham keep or sell Sanchez this summer?

In light of his contract situation, it would probably be best for Tottenham to try and sell Sanchez this summer to recoup some of the £42 million they shelled out on him back in 2017 when he joined from Ajax, as per The Guardian.

Otherwise, he could well choose to run down his contract at the club until next year and Spurs wouldn't be able to cash in on his services as he would leave for nothing.

Alternatively, a new manager could come in and decide that Sanchez is part of the furniture at the club moving forward; however, it doesn't look likely that will be the case for now, at least.

One thing is for certain; Spurs need to sort out the future of Sanchez alongside a whole host of key players in the off-season to define a clear plan for success heading into 2023/24 following an inconsistent campaign this term.