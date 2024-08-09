Highlights Tottenham agrees over €15m deal with AC Milan to sell Emerson Royal.

Tottenham have agreed a deal worth in excess of €15million with AC Milan to sell Emerson Royal, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Lilywhites have been in talks all summer with the Italian giants about a move for the 25-year-old, who was deemed surplus to requirements by Ange Postecoglou after their one seasons together in north London.

Emerson agreed personal terms with Milan way back in May but talks have been ongoing about a final transfer fee ever since, however an agreement has now been found and he is set to move to Serie A.

The Brazilian was a regular in the Spurs first-team last season playing at right-back, left-back and even in central defence at times but after the arrival of Archie Gray and the emergence of Djed Spence in pre-season he has been allowed to leave.

According to Romano travel plans are now being sorted for him to undergo a medical in Milan, after he rejected four or five other proposals in favour of a move to Paulo Fonseca's side.

Emerson joined Spurs on a permanent deal from Barcelona worth around £25.8million back in 2021 and has since appeared 101 times for the club, scoring four goals.

But he lost his starting place to Pedro Porro last year, with the Spaniard becoming the undisputed number one right back at the club after his arrival from Sporting CP in January 2023 on an initial loan deal.

Porro is set to continue as the starting right-back this season, but after signing Archie Gray from Tottenham due to his ability to play in the position as well as in midfield plus Spence impressing despite spending previous seasons away on loan, Emerson was deemed dispensable and a deal has been found to boost Spurs' budget.

GIVEMESPORT key statistics: Emerson Royal registered four goals and two assists in 79 Premier League appearances.

While Tottenham are looking to sell Emerson, the club are now close to agreeing a deal to sign striker Dominic Solanke from Bournemouth in a club-record transfer.

Postecoglou has been keen to add to his forward options amid uncertainty around the future of Richarlison, and Solanke has been identified as a top target.

David Ornstein is now reporting that a move for the one-time England international is close to being agreed after Bournemouth agreed to sell the striker, with talks now ongoing to finalise a deal. Solanke has a £65million release clause in his contract, but Spurs had been hoping to agree a fee for less or on different terms.

The former Chelsea and Liverpool forward has already agreed personal terms and is keen to make the move to north London.

