Tottenham Hotspur are now keeping a deal for Conor Gallagher 'bubbling away in the background' because of one key reason, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Gallagher has been the subject of interest from a number of Premier League sides, with Tottenham looking like the best placed to snatch his signature.

Tottenham Hotspur transfer news - Conor Gallagher

New boss Ange Postecoglou has gone about his Spurs business smartly this window, with the likes of James Maddison, Guglielmo Vicario and Manor Solomon, among others, brought into the club for an overall spend in the region of £160 million.

However, as the window edges towards its conclusion, there is a feeling that Spurs may yet test the market for more additions, with Gallagher emerging as a surprise target.

Transfer insider Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT yesterday that Gallagher would be making an 'emotional' move by choosing to join Spurs, given his connections with current side Chelsea. Gallagher boasts just shy of 50 senior appearances for the Blues, with the Chelsea faithful unlikely to take a player moving from west London to the white side of north London too fondly.

However, it's claimed Gallagher, who was subject to a £40 million bid from West Ham earlier in the window, is a transfer target Spurs are willing to keep open, with potential to make a move later on in the day.

What has Dharmesh Sheth said about Conor Gallagher and Tottenham Hotspur?

When asked about the latest in regard to Gallagher's proposed switch to Tottenham, Sky Sports reporter Sheth said: “Gallagher is an interesting one. While the focus at Tottenham is on departures, they still are keeping an active eye on incomings.

“Now, I was told that there is interest in Gallagher and they are exploring the possibility of doing a deal on deadline day, but it will depend on departures.

“So I think what will probably end up happening is that they will keep that one bubbling away in the background, so that they are ready to go with a potential deal for Gallagher at any time during deadline day.

“Because time is of the essence now, Tottenham probably believe that they can do a good deal and get a deal that's favourable for them because they're leaving at this late.”

Latest Transfer News: All The Gossip, Every Rumour And Done Deal This Transfer Window

What else is happening at Tottenham Hotspur today?

Italian journalist Rudy Galetti told GIVEMESPORT that Spurs may also spring a late move for striker Mehdi Taremi, after the Iran international's move to AC Milan fell through.

Taremi is said to want out of current club Porto, with Tottenham also believed to be keeping the possibility of signing a striker open, having waved goodbye to Harry Kane earlier in the window.

Whereas, journalist Ben Jacobs revealed to GIVEMESPORT that a deal for Nottingham Forest's Brennan Johnson is 'advancing' at a steady pace.