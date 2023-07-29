Tottenham Hotspur are still working on the potential transfer of a star Bundesliga defender, Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano exclusively revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Ange Postecoglou has been strengthening his side all summer, but the former Celtic boss remains committed to adding a centre-back to his ranks.



The Tottenham boss is desperate to sign a new central defender before the 2023/24 campaign kicks-off, as per a report by The Evening Standard.

It's claimed the Greek-Australian manager is unhappy with his current options in that position and has a shortlist of potential targets for Spurs to chase after.

Speaking on Tottenham's pre-season tour, Postecoglou was asked by reporters if he had a centre-back on his wishlist, to which he replied: "Yeah, I think that’s definitely our intention, absolutely.

“We’ve been working on it for a while and we’ll definitely try to get it done as quickly as possible.

“I don’t think it’s any secret about some of the areas we needed to strengthen. The goalkeeper was one and central defence is another.”

But finding a player who fits Tottenham's profile has proved difficult, as just two weeks before the season gets underway, Spurs are no closer to wrapping a deal up.

Despite this, the north Londoners are locked into negotiations with a star player and Romano believes a deal could be struck in the coming weeks.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Tottenham?

When quizzed on where Tottenham are up to in their chase for a centre-back, transfer expert Romano revealed that Edmond Tapsoba was among those at the top of their list.

The Bayer Leverkusen man is a highly-coveted defender, who has also been attracting interest from across the Premier League.

And on the 24-year-old, Romano said: "It's gone a bit quiet on the media side, but I'm told that yes the deal is absolutely on.

"It’s a difficult deal and it has always been a difficult deal, because Bayer Leverkusen are a difficult club to negotiate with and we saw that with many other deals in the past.

"This is still the case because they want big money for their stars and it's not easy at all, but Tottenham are still working.”

What's next for Tottenham this summer?

One thing that could make or break the deal for Tapsoba is Leverkusen's desired asking price, with 90min reporting the Bundesliga outfit are requesting a fee in the region of £42 million.

It's claimed by the report, that despite outside interest from other Premier League sides, Tottenham are confident that Tapsoba is open to a move, meaning personal terms are unlikely to be an issue.

However, he isn't the only name on Spurs' shopping list, with fellow Bundesliga star Micky van de Ven also attracting interest from the capital club.

That's according to Football Insider, who claim the 2008 League Cup winners have already agreed personal terms with the Wolfsburg man.

Described as 'one of the most exciting young defenders' in European football, the Tottenham hierarchy will have a decision to make in the coming weeks: van de Ven or Tapsoba?