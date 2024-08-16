Tottenham Hotspur have announced the arrival of a former Premier League winger as Ange Postecoglou looks towards securing the future of the club - with Burnley winger Wilson Odobert joining the north London outfit on a five-year contract for an undisclosed fee.

Tottenham's campaign begins on Monday night at Leicester City, and having secured the marquee signing of Dominic Solanke earlier in the week, there is a real sense of optimism ahead of the new campaign with Europa League football to boot after their fifth-placed finish in the top-flight last season. And that confidence has been heightened further with the signing of Odobert, who joins Tottenham out of nowhere with reports only suggesting he would be on the move just moments before his signing was completed.

Odobert Makes Tottenham Hotspur Switch

The young Burnley star has made his way to London

A report from journalist Sacha Tavolieri suggested on Friday morning that Odobert was close to joining Tottenham, having passed a medical on Thursday afternoon in the capital.

The winger wasn't present at Burnley's Gawthorpe Hall training ground on Friday morning, having travelled down to north London to undergo his medical tests, and as a result, the report stated that his move was 'very imminent'. That was confirmed just under half an hour later, with the winger set to wear the No. 28 shirt for the Lilywhites over the course of the season.

Whilst no fee has been bandied about, Tottenham have been searching for a young winger throughout the window having been linked with Desire Doue of Rennes prior to his impending move to Paris Saint-Germain, and Odobert will offer a similar profile as Postecoglou bulks out his squad with more young talents as Tottenham look towards the future alongside the arrivals of Archie Gray from Leeds United and Lucas Bergvall.