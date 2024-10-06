Former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov believes Tottenham Hotspur’s Destiny Udogie should have done better for Brighton’s first goal in the 3-2 defeat.

Ange Postecoglou’s side had initially taken the lead in the Premier League meeting on Sunday, courtesy of first half goals from Brennan Johnson and James Maddison. However, a remarkable second half comeback from the hosts turned the game on its head.

Yankuba Minteh pulled a goal back shortly after the break, and Georginio Rutter put Brighton back on level terms just before the hour mark. Danny Welbeck then made it three to inflict a third defeat of the league season on Spurs.

Berbatov Criticises Udogie After Brighton Goal

Berbatov, who made just shy of 150 appearances for United during his playing days, was less than impressed with Udogie’s defending for Brighton’s first goal. The ball dropped kindly to Minteh in the box, and he was able to slot home from close range, with the Spurs man caught ball watching and unable to make any intervention.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Berbatov insisted Udogie must do better in that situation, and branded it a ‘rookie mistake’. The 21-year-old has been a regular under Postecoglou since his arrival last summer, but it was a disappointing display from the youngster.

Berbatov said:

“I think it’s a rookie mistake. He has games under his belt, he should do better. You’re a defender, first and foremost. You need to defend. Yes, these days, most defenders [like to] attack, but it’s about reading the game. “That goal illustrates it really well. You need to anticipate. The pitch is wet, the ball will jump and the speed will be different. You need to be ready no matter what. When you make mistakes like this, of course someone will punish you."

Tottenham’s Next Five Fixture

Spurs now have a break from Premier League action as the second international break of the campaign gets underway next week. For Postecoglou, he will be left to ponder what went wrong against Brighton before they return to action at the end of the month.

The Australian will hope his side can bounce back when they host West Ham at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the early kick off on Saturday, October 19. A few days later, they will welcome Dutch side AZ Alkmaar in the Europa League.

Tottenham 2024/25 Premier League stats Stat: Games played 7 League position 9th Wins 3 Draws 1 Defeats 3 Goal difference 6

They will then travel to Crystal Palace on October 27 before they welcome Manchester City in the round of 16 in the Carabao Cup a few days later. On November 3, they will host Aston Villa.

Spurs are currently ninth in the Premier League standings after seven games. They have 10 points so far, with three wins, one draw and three defeats to their name.

