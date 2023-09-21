Tottenham Hotspur star Dejan Kulusevski is now under increased pressure to perform, despite the north Londoners' valiant start to the season, because of one key reason revealed to GIVEMESPORT by Paul Brown.

Ange Postecoglou has enjoyed a stellar start to life as Spurs boss, but the Greek-Australian manager will face a tough task this weekend when his side face off the north London derby.

Tottenham Hotspur latest news - Dejan Kulusevski

A moment of sheer delirium. That's what Kulusevski's 100th-minute winner for Spurs on Saturday against Sheffield United provided. The Tottenham fans had barely recovered from Richarlison's dramatic equaliser two minutes prior, with the quickfire double providing fans with a moment to remember.

It was somewhat fitting that it was Richarlison and Kulusevski who provided the late goals, given their much-maligned start to the season. Kulusevski had been criticised for his performances so far this season, whereas Richarlison was dropped from the starting-11 altogether. Instead, as the late summer sun melted into the north London sky, the pair were given a hero's reception as they trotted off the pitch at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

However, beating the already struggling Sheffield United is one thing, yet replicating that result this weekend against local rivals and fellow early high-flyers Arsenal will be another. Tottenham were profligate in front of goal on Saturday afternoon, with the home side having close to 30 shots throughout the match, while only finding the net twice.

Which players Postecoglou picks for the derby clash could influence the result, and despite his heroics last weekend, it's claimed the pressure on Kulusevski's shoulders has only increased.

What has Paul Brown said about Dejan Kulusevski and Tottenham Hotspur?

When asked about the Swedish international's performance, journalist Brown claimed there was more to come from the attacker, insisting he could have a major role to play in what looks like being a promising season for Spurs. Demanding more from the £30 million signing, Brown questioned whether Kulusevski's inconsistency would cost him a place in the starting-11.

On the current state of play with Tottenham's attacking options, Brown told GIVEMESPORT:

“He made a real impact when he first came on loan and he probably hasn't quite found the same sort of form. The system and the way that Spurs play now should suit him, really. He's going to get space to run into and, I think if he can rediscover his form is going to be a really important player for Spurs.

“But they do have quite a lot of competition now for places, so he's going to be under pressure to perform to get in and stay in that team. Whether that brings the best out of him or not, we have to wait and see. But he's certainly got the potential to be a big player for them this season.”

What has Dejan Kulusevski said about his Tottenham Hotspur performances?

Having brought in both Manor Solomon and Brennan Johnson during the summer transfer window, there is increased competition for spaces in the Tottenham starting-11. Something which Kulusevski will be aware of, but the former Juventus winger was full of praise for Postecoglou's methods, even if it could lead to a spell on the sidelines.

On his role in Saturday's win, Kulusevski told reporters:

"I was quite calm. In the end I just tried to stay calm, it's just a game of football.

"When Richarlison scored, we knew we were not going to lose and then I got the ball and did my thing. I know I just need to make one good thing to score and that's what happened.

"We have got to stay calm. You see our coach Ange, he is on the side always being very calm so we have to do that as players. Stay calm, trust in each other and play like a family. We can improve a lot.

"First half we wanted to score too much, we thought we would score a lot of goals, but we have got to stay calm always and wait for the game to come to us (via The Evening Standard)."

What's next for Tottenham Hotspur this season?

A rarity in recent years, Tottenham's absence from European competition means they'll be able to enjoy a week off, giving them more time to prepare for Sunday's north London derby. Both teams head into that match unbeaten and inside the top four, with the feeling being that it could either provide Postecoglou and Co. with a reality check or inspire them to continue their form throughout the campaign.

After that, it's another tough test away to Liverpool, before Luton Town travel to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium ahead of the October international break.