Tottenham Hotspur star Dejan Kulusevski could be a 'really important player' at Hotspur Way next season, journalist Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT.

The 22-year-old is still technically on loan at Spurs from Juventus, though the Lilywhites can make his deal permanent for £29.2 million in the summer.

Tottenham Hotspur latest news - Dejan Kulusevski

As per Calciomercato, Tottenham may miss out on the chance to sign Kulusevski on a permanent basis from Juventus if they fail to finish in the top four of the Premier League table.

The report states that his obligation to buy will be triggered if Spurs qualify for the Champions League; however, they currently lie fifth in the league and have played a game more than Newcastle United and Manchester United, who occupy third and fourth positions, respectively.

Sweden international Kulusevski has registered two goals and seven assists from 30 appearances across all competitions this season, as per Transfermarkt.

Capology understand that the Stockholm-born winger earns £110,000 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, though his loan deal will expire at the end of this term, meaning his future will need to be sorted out before too long.

What has Dean Jones said about Dejan Kulusevski?

Journalist Jones thinks that Kulusevski can produce better form for Tottenham and reckons that a new manager could be the key to unlocking his full potential if he is indeed to sign permanently.

Jones told GMS: "We know his output can be better than it has been; his final ball in the last third has been lacking, but under the next manager, I think they would get Kulusevski and be like, right, you're going to be a really important player for me'."

Should Tottenham Hotspur sign Dejan Kulusevski permanently?

Tottenham lack invention in attacking areas and Kulusevski has been one of the few players on the books that has provided creative inspiration in a disappointing 2022/23 campaign.

FBRef detail that the Swede has performed 89 shot-creating actions during this term for Spurs, demonstrating his ability to fashion chances for himself and his teammates regularly.

WhoScored also notes that Kulusevski has made an average of 1.7 key passes per match for Tottenham in the Premier League this season, making him the second-most successful Tottenham player in that metric behind Son Heung-min.

Getting a new manager in post in the off-season will be Spurs' biggest priority right now; nevertheless, ensuring that Kulusevski is part of the furniture in 2023/24 shouldn't be far behind on the Lilywhites' to-do list.