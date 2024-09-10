Tottenham winger Dejan Kulusevski produced an impressive performance for Sweden in their Nations League win over Estonia last night, with Swedish media praising his ability to take the creative mantle in Jon Dahl Tomasson's team.

Sweden ran out comfortable winners against their Northern European neighbours, with a brace from in-form Sporting striker Viktor Gyokeres and a poacher's finish from Newcastle's Alexander Isak seeing off Estonia. Kulusevski ran the show, creating five chances for his teammates, as well as registering an assist for Gyokeres' second goal.

The former Juventus man's creative assets have been highlighted in the Scandinavian nation's press, with his ability to provide for the two prolific strikers ahead of him deemed essential to Tomasson's outfit. The result sees the Swedes sit top of their group in the third tier of the Nations League, having eased past Azerbaijan in Baku on Thursday night.

Swedish Media Full of Praise for Kulusevski

The Spurs man will be looking to replicate this form in the Premier League

Joining Tottenham from Juventus for a total of €45 million in 2022, Kulusevski has produced mixed displays thus far in a Lilywhites shirt, although he enjoyed a productive 2023/24 campaign, netting eight league goals in 36 appearances. Frustration has grown around this inconsistency, although Ange Postecoglou has opted to retain faith in the 24-year-old, starting him in two of the North London side's opening three games of the new season.

Thriving as a number ten behind two mobile strikers for Sweden last night, Postecoglou could draw on the way the Blue and Yellow utilise Kulusevski, with these performances provoking positive feedback from several Swedish publications.

Outlet Sport Bladet gave the player plaudits, writing in their report of the encounter with Estonia:

"The team captain tunneled, spliced ​​and had a show for large parts of the first half. (He) was extremely important for Sweden as always and was extremely close to getting on the score sheet."

Meanwhile, Svenska Fans awarded Kulusevski with a rating of three out of five, describing him as the 'big creator':

"(Kulusevski) threatens, dribbles, passes and runs. Has taken over as the big creator and against a team like Estonia, he sometimes has a playhouse."

The wide man accumulated 0.49 expected assists, took six shots and managed 101 touches in an accomplished performance in front of a boisterous crowd in Stockholm. The appearance takes his cap tally to 41 in a Sweden shirt, scoring three goals for his nation.

Kulusevski's Statistics vs Estonia Minutes Played 90 Assists 1 Key Passes 5 Shots 6 Successful Dribbles 6

Former Spurs Player Shines for Denmark

Hojbjerg showed Tottenham what they're missing

Another player affiliated with Tottenham earned rave reviews for a Nations League performance last night, with Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg lighting up Copenhagen with an impressive display in Denmark's 2-0 victory over Serbia, the Scandinavian nation's second consecutive win in the competition. The Marseille midfielder made over 100 passes throughout the game and made seven tackles in what was an imperious outing for his country.

Hojbjerg joined Marseille this summer in an initial loan deal which includes an option to buy. While Spurs were keen to move the Dane on, he demonstrated what Postecoglou's side may be missing with an exceptional display for the Red-White last night.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 09/09/2024