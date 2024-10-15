Tottenham Hotspur are considering a move for Inter Milan right-back Denzel Dumfries as a replacement for Pedro Porro, who has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid, according to Inter Live.

Dumfries enjoyed an impressive 2023/24 campaign, scoring four goals and registering four assists in 31 appearances as Inter comfortably won Serie A. However, the Dutchman started just 19 of these games, and has started just once in the league so far this season, seemingly usurped by Matteo Darmian in Simone Inzaghi's pecking order.

Subsequently, the marauding wing-back could be open to a move away from the San Siro, and was linked with a switch to the Tottenham Hotspur stadium back in 2022. The Lilywhites could now reignite this interest in Dumfries, with anticipation around the North London club growing that they'll be forced to replace Porro, who appears Madrid bound.

Spurs Eyeing Dumfries

The full-back's contract expires next summer

Developing through the academy at Sparta Rotterdam, Dumfries completed a €5.5 million move to Dutch giants PSV Eindhoven in 2018 after a brief stint at Heerenveen. Three excellent years in Eindhoven earned him a place in the Netherlands' squad for Euro 2020, where he subsequently impressed and earned a transfer to Inter in the summer of 2021.

Making over 130 appearances for the black and blues, winning Serie A once, two Supercoppa Italianas and reaching the Champions League final in 2023, Dumfries has certainly made his mark in Milan, and has been described as a "beast".

However, the 28-year-old is yet to put pen to paper on a new deal with the Italian outfit, and thus, is expected to leave the club at the end of the season when his current £51,000-per-week contract expires.

Inter Live report that Tottenham are currently the most likely suitors for Dumfries, with Ange Postecoglou's side expecting to be in the market for a new right-back. Spurs are understood to be worried about the prospect of Porro leaving for Real Madrid in 2025, with Los Blancos identifying the Spaniard as the perfect candidate to replace the injured Dani Carvajal, and thus are lining up Inter's full-back as a successor.

Porro has already expressed his desire to swap North London for the bright lights of the Bernabeu, and Dumfries on a free transfer at the end of this campaign could be a practical way of replacing the former Sporting star. It's understood that Tottenham's head of scouting and recruitment, Fabio Paratici, has strong connections to the Italian market and thus could be useful in facilitating the deal.

Dumfries' Serie A Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 31 Goals 4 Assists 4 Progressive Passes Per 90 2.8 Progressive Carries Per 90 2.75 Key Passes Per 90 1.48 Tackles and Interceptions Per 90 1.87

Spurs Eyeing Sudakov

They'll face competition from Arsenal

While replacing Porro is one issue on Spurs' transfer agenda, they're also looking acquire another creative midfielder to ease the burden on James Maddison, and are reportedly eyeing a move to sign the 'exceptionally talented' Georgiy Sudakov. The Shakhtar Donetsk playmaker is also a target for Arsenal, and it's believed that the Ukrainian club are likely to command a hefty fee for the player.

Sudakov has started the new season in exceptional fashion, netting seven times in eight Ukrainian Premier League appearances, while he also impressed for the Eastern European nation during Euro 2024. Postecoglou is said to be a huge admirer of the 22-year-old.

All Statistics via FBRef - correct as of 15/10/2024