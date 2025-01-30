Tottenham Hotspur have been offered the chance to sign AC Milan forward Noah Okafor before the transfer deadline on Monday, Fabrizio Romano has revealed.

The Lilywhites are expected to strengthen Ange Postecoglou’s depleted frontline in the coming days and reportedly view Okafor as one of their options.

According to Romano, Spurs have held internal talks over a late move for the Swiss attacker, whose move to RB Leipzig collapsed earlier this month after he failed a medical.

The 24-year-old has since returned to Milan and made a second-half cameo in their 2-1 Champions League loss to Dinamo Zagreb on Wednesday.

Tottenham Eyeing Noah Okafor Deal

The 24-year-old remains available for a move

According to Romano, Okafor remains available for a move in January, despite his return to the AC Milan squad this week:

“Let me tell you, for Tottenham, I want to touch on another exclusive bit that in the last 24 hours, one of the strikers who was offered to Tottenham, is also Noah Okafor from AC Milan, who didn’t join Leipzig and remains available on the market.”

Okafor has struggled for regular minutes at San Siro this season, making just six starts in all competitions, scoring once and providing two assists in 558 minutes.

The 24-year-old, praised as 'magnificent' by Mauro Lustrinelli, still has more than three years left on his contract with Milan, expiring in June 2028.

Although naturally a left-sided winger, Okafor is also capable of playing centrally – similar to Bayern Munich’s Mathys Tel, another target for Spurs.

The French striker has no shortage of Premier League suitors, with at least three clubs interested in signing him before the transfer deadline on February 3.

Tottenham are believed to have already opened talks over Tel’s potential arrival but have yet to make any concrete moves for Okafor, despite being offered the 24-year-old in recent hours.

Noah Okafor's AC Milan Stats (2024/25 Serie A) Games 11 Goals 1 Assists 0 Expected goals 1.5 Goal-creating actions 2 Minutes played 414

