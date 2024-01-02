Highlights Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke is attracting interest from both Tottenham and Arsenal in this January transfer window.

Ange Postecoglou's side are looking to target a new number nine, and Solanke has emerged as a potential option for them.

Journalist Dean Jones has now provided a significant update on Bournemouth's plans and current stance on selling the striker this month.

Tottenham target Dominic Solanke has been dubbed as "very special", and respected journalist Dean Jones has now indicated Bournemouth are doing everything they can to keep him at the club in this January transfer window. The striker has already been linked with a move to Tottenham's fierce rivals, Arsenal, and it remains to be seen whether the two north London clubs battle it out for his signature in January.

Tottenham still searching for their Harry Kane replacement

Richarlison finding his feet but striker depth needed

Ange Postecoglou's side have been on the hunt for a new striker since the summer, and while Richarlison is beginning to show signs of marked improvement in recent weeks, the north Londoners could do with the extra depth and quality up front. Harry Kane's departure had left Spurs initially reeling, but Postecoglou's remarkable transformation of a dour Lilywhites side under Antonio Conte into a free-flowing, easy on the eye team, has them daring to do.

Comparing Antonio Conte and Ange Postecoglou at Tottenham (all competitions) Stat Antonio Conte Ange Postecoglou Matches 76 21 Wins 41 12 Draws 12 3 Losses 23 6 Goals scored per game 1.79 2.19 Goals against per game 1.12 1.67 Points per game 1.78 1.86 All stats from Transfermarkt

One of the most impressive achievements Postecoglou can take credit for, is the way in which he seems to have revitalised a misfiring Richarlison. The Brazilian had a disappointing debut campaign in north London to say the least, but the former Everton star has really found his feet and shooting boots in recent weeks. He has already bagged seven goals in 18 games across all competitions as per Transfermarkt, while he has five in his last five in the Premier League to really set himself up for a better 2024. Despite the improvements from Richarlison, Heung-min Son's participation in the Asian Cup with South Korea later this month will rob Spurs of a huge attacking outlet, making a new striker much more of a necessity. To that end, journalist Dean Jones has delivered an update on where things currently stand with Tottenham target Solanke and his future at his current club, Bournemouth.

"Definitely [he would be a good signing]. I think when Kane left Tottenham, if you would have suggested in that moment, 'oh let's sign Solanke to replace him', you would have been laughed out of town. But, watching him across the course of this season, he's getting back to those levels that he had about him when he was a kid emerging. Think of the transfers he's made in his career already, and the level of spend that clubs have been willing to make on him. There's a player in there that's very special and Bournemouth know that and that's why they're trying to issue hands off warnings and put a big price tag on his head. They do not want anyone to come hunting for him in January, and I'm pretty sure Bournemouth won't sell him in January."

Dominic Solanke proving himself in the Premier League

Tottenham could return to the Champions League with a top-level striker signing in January

Dominic Solanke's form this season for Bournemouth has been nothing short of remarkable, and it's a testament to his own personal growth that he is being linked with the likes of Tottenham and Arsenal who are contending at the top of the table. Indeed, only Erling Haaland of Manchester City has outscored the Englishman this campaign, with his tally of 12 goals above the likes of Three Lions compatriots Ollie Watkins and Jarrod Bowen.

While Spurs have done well to share the goals around this season in the Premier League with the likes of Heung-min Son, Richarlison and Dejan Kulusevski among others firing in for Postecoglou, a more clinical striker could prove to be a real difference-maker in the race for the top four. It's a testament to the incredible work that the Spurs boss has done that the Lilywhites are even contemplating a return to the riches of the Champions League, just months after a dismal end to the 2022/2023 campaign.