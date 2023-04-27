Tottenham Hotspur could be in line for a huge summer rebuild, with a number of players tipped to leave the club, including captain Hugo Lloris, talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook told GIVEMESPORT.

Crook believes a trio of Spurs players are destined to depart north London, citing below-par performances as the main concern.

Tottenham Hotspur transfer news

According to a report by The Independent, Tottenham have whittled down their managerial shortlist to two main candidates, with Julian Nagelsmann and Arne Slot both tipped for the role.

It comes amid a cutthroat battle to finish inside the Champions League places, with Spurs suffering a major blow to their chances following Sunday's humiliating 6-1 defeat away to fellow challengers Newcastle United, where £100,000-per-week star Lloris was dragged off at half-time.

The result led to Cristian Stellini, who was appointed as caretaker boss following Antonio Conte's sacking earlier last month, also being shown the door, with Ryan Mason now taking interim charge until the end of the campaign.

All of this took place in the shadow of managing director Fabio Paratici being handed a 30-month ban from football, leading to the current situation at Tottenham being dubbed a "circus".

With chairman Daniel Levy and Co. no doubt pushing for a period of stability within the Tottenham ranks, attention has already turned towards the upcoming summer transfer window.

A number of Spurs players are being linked with moves away from Hotspur Way, as it looks like a busy summer could be on the cards for the north Londoners.

What has Alex Crook said about Tottenham?

Highlighting three players that should definitely be sold in the summer, talkSPORT reporter Crook insisted change is needed within the Spurs dressing room.

On the trio of prospective departures, Crook told GIVEMESPORT: "Tottenham fans probably have a list of players to sell to be honest. People like Emerson Royal, Davinson Sánchez, I also think the goalkeeper is a big issue.

"Hugo Lloris was dreadful in the first half against Newcastle, he didn't even come out for the second half.”

Who else might leave Tottenham in the summer?

One name who continues to be linked with a move away from Tottenham is record goalscorer Harry Kane.

Speculation surrounding Kane's future has been growing since the World Cup, with the Daily Star reporting in March that Manchester United were among the favourites.

Kane has spent the majority of his senior career with the capital club, but the marksman currently has just over a year left on his current deal, with an extension still yet to be signed.

While Tottenham fans could likely cope with losing some of their fringe players in the summer market, it's going to take much more for them to get over the potential departure of Kane.