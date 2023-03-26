Tottenham Hotspur would love to have Mauricio Pochettino return to the club, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

Antonio Conte's time in north London looks to be coming to an end, and Brown says there are people at the Premier League outfit, including players, who would welcome Pochettino back.

Tottenham manager news

Journalist Dean Jones recently suggested to GIVEMESPORT that Tottenham first-team coach Ryan Mason could replace Conte on an interim basis if he leaves Hotspur Way before the end of the season.

The Italian's future at the club is in serious doubt after his extraordinary attack on his players following their 3-3 draw with Southampton just prior to the international break.

According to The Telegraph, following his outburst, there's now an expectation that Conte won't see out the rest of the campaign as Tottenham manager.

Pochettino is currently without a club, so he's a logical option to consider. However, it remains to be seen whether he'd be willing to take charge at this stage of the season.

What has Paul Brown said about Mauricio Pochettino and Tottenham?

Brown says there are people at Tottenham who'd take Pochettino back.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "I think there'll be a lot of managers interested in the Spurs job. I think a few have come forward already. Pochettino is a really interesting one. I think there are people at the club who would really love to have him back, including people in the dressing room there."

Should Tottenham appoint Mauricio Pochettino as manager if Antonio Conte departs?

If he's open to returning to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, then Pochettino is someone Daniel Levy obviously has to consider.

The 51-year-old did an excellent job during his first spell at the club, turning Spurs into a top-four team and even taking them to a Champions League final.

There are a couple of other quality managers Tottenham should also probably be looking at. Julian Nagelsmann, who was recently sacked by Bayern Munich, and Luis Enrique, for example, are both available.

Ultimately, should Levy need to find a successor to Conte, which looks likely, he has options.

This season hasn't been a complete disaster for Tottenham. In fact, they currently sit inside the top four, though fifth-placed Newcastle United have two games in hand.

Nevertheless, things with Conte clearly aren't working and an exit at some point now looks guaranteed, meaning a new manager like Pochettino could be arriving soon.