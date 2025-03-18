Tottenham Hotspur are among the clubs that appreciate Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher, and he is likely to leave Anfield this summer, GIVEMESPORT sources have been informed.

The Republic of Ireland international is attracting interest from several clubs in the Premier League, having shown his quality on several occasions in recent seasons whenever he has stepped in for Alisson Becker in the Reds net.

But with Arne Slot's side making a move to bring in Georgia star Giorgi Mamardashvili this summer, Kelleher knows he is set to move further down the Anfield pecking order and a transfer away is now on the cards.

Sources: Tottenham Appreciate Kelleher

26-year-old expected to move on

Kelleher's current contract with the Reds is set to enter it's final 12 months this summer, and the player is keen to move away and secure his place as a No.1 goalkeeper elsewhere.

Tottenham are among the clubs interested in his services, but a move remains unlikely. That's because the club are currently backing their current options in Guglielmo Vicario and January signing Antonin Kinsky, and they would be unable to guarantee Kelleher the minutes he is looking for.

There has been no progress on a renewal for Kelleher, who has been described as "world-class" by Virgil Van Dijk, but they will still demand around £25m to let him leave the club as a result of the level of interest being shown in him.

GIVEMESPORT sources have already revealed that Bournemouth are keen on his signature as they consider their options for the new season, with no guarantees they make Kepa Arrizabalaga's loan move permanent.

Chelsea have also been credited with an interest in the player, but sources have downplayed that as they already have four goalkeepers set to compete for their number one jersey next season.

Tottenham are plotting a busy summer transfer window with a host of forwards linked, while new defensive options are likely to come in with players moving on and freeing up space in the squad.

But goalkeeper is a position in the squad that arguably won't be strengthened unless there is a surprise transfer in the works.

Statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 18/03/2025.