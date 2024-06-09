Highlights Tottenham are aiming to sign an attacker in their quest for a top four finish - but that could lead to the possible exits of Bryan Gil and Alejo Veliz in the summer.

Potential striker signings could impact existing attacking talent, paving the way for Gil's "new opportunity" away from Tottenham permanently.

Gil and Veliz's lack of playtime may lead to possible permanent exit and loan respectively, as options open up for other talents.

Tottenham Hotspur know exactly where they need to sign new players before they embark on another Premier League season in which they can hope for a top four finish, with an attacker being high on their list of priorities - but no matter who they bring to north London, it could be one in and two out for Daniel Levy in the summer with Fabrizio Romano exclusively telling GIVEMESPORT that Bryan Gil and Alejo Veliz will see the exit door at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Goals weren't a real issue for Tottenham last season but having had vast firepower in Harry Kane prior to his move to Bayern Munich, they have lost a lot of their threat going forward and Ange Postecoglou will want recruits through the door. But any potential incoming could see the club let go of their Spanish winger and young Argentine forward.

Tottenham Hotspur: Transfer News Latest

Tottenham are in the market for a striker

Tottenham have been linked with a striker for the past few weeks with backup needed for Son Heung-min. The Korean is closing in on his 32nd birthday and naturally, he will start to decline as he gets older. With that in mind, the Lilywhites have been touted with the potential signing of Santiago Gimenez from Feyenoord, Genoa's Albert Gudmundsson and others - but nothing has come to fruition yet.

If they do exit, it will add to the chasm of attacking talent that Postecoglou currently boasts at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium - with Gil set to be on the chopping block and Veliz's path to first-team football being blocked by the new arrival.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Gil has eight goals and seven assists in La Liga

Feyenoord have confirmed their interest in signing Gil and could be an option for the Spaniard, though it remains to be seen where he will end up as no doubt more clubs will open their doors to the winger to join their ranks.

Romano: Bryan Gil "Can Go"

The Spaniard's days at Tottenham appear to be over

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Romano said that Tottenham's need to buy a striker could impact playing time across their front line - which would allow Gil to try a 'new opportunity' with another team. He said:

“The idea for Tottenham, from what I am hearing, is to add one more offensive player also, because there is a concrete possibility to see maybe one player leave in that position. “For example, Bryan Gil, I think this summer he can go, he can try a new opportunity, I think on a permanent transfer. “This is what I’m told, and so they are considering several opportunities, also because Alejo Veliz will return from Sevilla but he will leave on loan again.”

Gil and Veliz Haven't Produced Enough at Tottenham

The duo has been mainly used as substitutes

Gil has never really had a fair crack at the whip for Tottenham. Signing in 2021 with Erik Lamela going the other way, it has seen the Spaniard make just 24 league appearances in three years; with two loan spells to Valencia and Sevilla respectively only serving him good in terms of game-time.

On the contrary, Gil hasn’t scored for Tottenham in 43 matches, albeit some of those appearances were off the bench for the Lilywhites - and as a result, someone with more productivity and goal threat in the final third may be the way forward for Postecoglou.

Tottenham's Premier League statistics - Premier League ranking Stats Output Squad rank Wins 20 =4th Losses 12 6th Goals scored 74 7th Goals conceded 61 =7th xG 73.15 6th Statistics via WhoScored - Correct as of 07/06/2024

Veliz is a natural striker, and after joining Tottenham last summer, he has only made a string of appearances - though he did notch his first and only goal in the 4-2 loss against Brighton back in December.

Another player to have joined Sevilla on loan, he failed to score in six outings for the Andalusian outfit and he will be able to try his hand elsewhere, given that he is just 20 years old.

Related Exclusive: 'World-Class' Star to Stay at Tottenham The Tottenham star is a fan favourite and he could be set for a new contract to keep him at the club

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt.