Ange Postecoglou has shared a major fitness update for Tottenham ahead of their Premier League clash with Arsenal on Sunday.

The Lilywhites are preparing for the North London Derby at home after suffering a disappointing defeat to Newcastle in their last outing before the international break, leaving them with a mixed start to the season after one win, one draw and one defeat in their opening three games.

But now they will have to turn in one of their best performances of the campaign in order to get all three points, with Postecoglou revealing that they will be without several first-team stars for the game due to injury concerns.

Richarlison Ruled Out for Spurs

Solanke, Van De Ven fit, Bissouma doubtful

Brazilian striker Richarlison has been suffering with a knee injury so far this season and continues to recover, meaning he will be unavailable for the game in a blow to the team's attacking options.

But in more positive news record signing Dominic Solanke is expected to be available for the game after recovering from a knee injury of his own, while the international break has given Micky Van De Ven the chance to recover and he should return to the squad in N17 also.

£35million midfielder Yves Bissouma was forced off injured on international duty for Mali in midweek after a heavy tackle, and a decision will be made in the coming days as Postecoglou weighs up the best system to go with for derby day. Speaking at his pre-match press conference, the manager said:

"It’s fairly positive. Micky's good, he's trained all the way through the international break and it was good for him to stay with us to build him back up so he's ready to go. "Dom's improved as well and trained the back half of this week. We still have two days to go with those guys so hopefully they get through training ok and are available. “We had the last of the boys in late [on Thursday] so we'll have a look at them today and everyone's reporting all well except for Biss. “He's got a bit of an issue, but we'll have a look at him over the next couple of days and see how it settles.”“Richy's still got a bit of work to do, alongside Will Lankshear who is still in rehab.”

Spurs were handed a major boost in the week as Arsenal were hit with a midfield crisis. Declan Rice is suspended for the game while Mikel Merino suffered a broken arm in his first training session, and Martin Odegaard is expected to miss several weeks of action after being pictured on crutches following an ankle injury picked up on international duty.

Tottenham will have a selection headache of the positive kind with all of Heung-Min Son, Dejan Kulusevski, James Maddison, Timo Werner and Brennan Johnson all battling with Solanke for a start in the attacking lineup.

Dominic Solanke's statistics during the 2023/24 Premier League campaign Shots 106 Shot-creating actions 79 Progressive passes 60 Key passes 39 Shots on target 35 Goals 19

Tottenham Eye 'Exceptional' New Striker

Leeds have already been told of interest

Despite the signing of Solanke in the summer for a club-record fee of £65million, Tottenham are not done strengthening their attack and have identified a potential star for the future that they want to sign.

After signing teenager Archie Gray from Leeds United in the summer, the Lilywhites are now also interested in his 15-year-old younger brother Harry, who has been a prolific goalscorer at youth level.

The club have already informed Leeds of their interest in the youngster, but they face competition from Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and Newcastle United for his signature. Elland Road chiefs are hopeful of keeping him at the club for a potential first-team run like his brother, but are powerless to stop other clubs offering him terms as he cannot sign a professional deal until he turns 17.

All statistics courtesy of FBRef and Transfermarkt - correct as of 13/9/2024.