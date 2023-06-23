Tottenham Hotspur duo Eric Dier and Pierre-Emile Højbjerg will feel that they have "unfinished business" in north London, says journalist Paul Brown.

Reports claim that Spurs are open to selling both players this summer, but Brown thinks they want to stay at the club and prove themselves to new manager Ange Postecoglou.

Tottenham transfer news — Eric Dier and Pierre-Emile Højbjerg

According to 90min, Tottenham are willing to listen to offers for Dier and Højbjerg.

Following the arrival of Postecoglou, there could be a bit of a shake up at Hotspur Way, with the defender and midfielder possibly set to become casualties.

Dier and Højbjerg are currently valued at around £60m combined by Transfermarkt.

The former has been at Tottenham since 2014 after arriving from Sporting Lisbon, while the latter joined the north London club from Southampton in 2020.

What has Paul Brown said about Eric Dier, Pierre-Emile Højbjerg and Tottenham?

While Brown has suggested that now could be a good time for Dier and Højbjerg to move on, he thinks they will want to remain at Tottenham this summer.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "It may be that the two of them need a change of scene, but I think both of them think they've still got unfinished business at Spurs and want to get on with it next season. And I think with a new manager, both of them will be trying to impress in pre-season and prove their worth."

Will Eric Dier and Pierre-Emile Højbjerg be starters at Tottenham next season?

If they stay, it is certainly not a guarantee. While Dier actually made 42 appearances in all competitions during the 2022/23 campaign, as per Transfermarkt, Tottenham are being linked with central defenders.

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently informed GIVEMESPORT that Spurs are interested in England duo Harry Maguire and Marc Guéhi. Signing either could see Dier's game time diminish.

As for Højbjerg, his position in the team may be a bit safer, as Rodrigo Bentancur is going to need time to fully recover from the serious ACL injury he picked up last season.

However, with both Dier and Højbjerg seemingly in the shop window, it appears that Postecoglou does not see them as integral parts of his squad. So if they do end up staying at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, he may not have much use for them long term.

It could, then, be a really big pre-season coming up for Dier and Højbjerg, who need to impress if it is their desire to remain in north London.