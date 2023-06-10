Tottenham Hotspur have eased Ange Postecoglou's concerns about how much control he will get at the north London club, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

However, while Jones thinks that's good news for the former Celtic manager, he still has doubts about his appointment.

Tottenham manager news — Ange Postecoglou

Tottenham recently confirmed that Postecoglou has been hired as Antonio Conte's permanent successor at Hotspur Way.

"Now that the season and all domestic cup competitions have concluded, we are delighted to announce the appointment of Ange Postecoglou as our new first team head coach," a statement on the club's official website read.

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy went on to add: "Ange brings a positive mentality and a fast, attacking style of play.

"He has a strong track record of developing players and an understanding of the importance of the link from the academy — everything that is important to our club. We are excited to have Ange join us as we prepare for the season ahead."

What has Dean Jones said about Ange Postecoglou and Tottenham?

Jones says Postecoglou had some fears about the Tottenham job but they've been eased.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "Postecoglou's early concerns about how much control he might have, I've been told, have been eased a bit, so that's a good thing from his point of view. But personally, I think it's a risk. The way I'd look at it is how many players in that squad know what they're getting from Postecoglou? This is a club that are striving for huge things."

Who could Ange Postecoglou sign for Tottenham this summer?

Leicester City's James Maddison seems to be one player who Postecoglou has asked for.

According to The Guardian, the 57-year-old is keen to bring the England international to north London as part of his rebuild.

Looking at his numbers, Maddison is certainly a good place to start. He scored 10 goals and provided nine assists in 30 Premier League appearances this season, as per Transfermarkt.

The former Norwich City man also made 2.3 key passes per game, the most in Leicester's squad (via WhoScored).

Tottenham also need to sign a new goalkeeper, with their current number one Hugo Lloris making it clear that he wants to leave the club, and Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that they like Brentford's shot-stopper David Raya. So the Spaniard could be another player Postecoglou tells Levy to snap up this summer.