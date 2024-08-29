Tottenham Hotspur are unlikely to return for Eberechi Eze or Jacob Ramsey in the final few hours of the transfer window, journalist Ben Jacobs has revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Spurs appear to be content with their attacking options after Wilson Odobert’s arrival and appear to be out of contention to try again for both English aces ahead of Friday’s deadline.

According to Jacobs, a deal to bring Eze to North London would be difficult financially. The 26-year-old saw his £65m release clause expire, and Crystal Palace are now unwilling to entertain any offers after losing the likes of Michael Olise and Joachim Andersen earlier in the window.

In a busy window for Ange Postecoglou, the Australian tactician has added future stars Odobert, Lucas Bergvall, Archie Gray and Yang Min-hyuk to his squad, as well as the club’s record signing Dominic Solanke up front.

Looking to build on a promising first season under Postecoglou in North London, Spurs could still make one or two signings before the deadline.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed Tottenham remain ‘one of the clubs to follow’ in the closing stages of the transfer window.

Eze Deal ‘Difficult Financially’ for Spurs

‘Very tough’ to pull off ahead of the deadline

Speaking to GMS, Jacobs explained that a deal for Crystal Palace ace Eze is now ‘very tough’ to pull off ahead of the transfer deadline:

“I think Tottenham signed Wilson Odobert under the radar, and that was the core position that they wanted to strengthen in, and now they would be unlikely to return for Jacob Ramsey or Eberechi Eze. “Eze is just difficult financially because Crystal Palace have lost a lot of stars. “And it means that, unless you're going to go down the route of offering what was a now-expired release clause number, which would be £65million, it’s very tough to pull off, and a very un-Daniel Levy-like deal in the final few days of the window.”

Since joining Palace in 2020 from Queens Park Rangers, Eze has proven to be one of the most outstanding playmakers in the Premier League.

In his four full seasons at Selhurst Park, the 26-year-old made 127 appearances across all competitions, scoring 27 goals and registering 17 assists.

The Eagles were eager to keep hold of their main man, who led Oliver Glasner’s side to a top-10 finish in the Premier League last season, with 15 goal contributions in an impressive campaign.

Several Premier League clubs have been rumoured to have an interest in Eze this summer, including Man City and Arsenal, but formal offers never reached Palace’s inbox.

Eberechi Eze Crystal Palace Stats (2023/24) Competition Games Goals Assists Premier League 27 11 4 FA Cup 2 0 0 EFL Cup 2 0 2

Tottenham Eye Andreas Christensen

Among clubs interested in ex-Chelsea ace

Tottenham are among the clubs interested in signing former Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen before the transfer deadline, reports in Spain have claimed.

According to SPORT, Barcelona have opened the door to both Christensen and Eric Garcia’s exits this summer as they look to reduce their wage bill and improve their financial situation.

Tottenham and Manchester United have been named among the clubs holding an interest in acquiring the Danish international before the transfer window slams shut on Friday, as well as Newcastle, who had Christensen on their shortlist for a while.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 29-08-24.