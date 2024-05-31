Highlights Tottenham are interested in signing 18-year-old Semih Kilicsoy from Besiktas this summer.

The Turkish wonderkid compares his game to Sergio Aguero and dreams of playing in the Premier League.

Man City and Arsenal are reportedly leading the race for Kilicsoy's signature.

Tottenham Hotspur have joined Arsenal and Manchester City in the race to sign 18-year-old Semih Kilicsoy this summer, journalist Graeme Bailey suggests.

The Besiktas wonderkid looks set for a move to England as he attracts interest from multiple top clubs, according to the report.

Man City and Arsenal are thought to be in pole position to secure Kilicsoy’s signature, while Tottenham have also made an inquiry about the centre-forward.

Other European sides, including Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, and Bayern Munich, are also interested in the 18-year-old, who scored 12 goals in 35 appearances for Besiktas this season.

Kilicsoy, who has been hailed by former Galatasaray goalkeeper Ahmet Bulut as 'Turkey’s rising star', is set to be available for £22million this summer.

The striker compares his game to former Man City striker Sergio Aguero and says his dream is to play in the Premier League as it is ‘the pinnacle of football’.

Tottenham Face Competition for Kilicsoy

The versatile attacker is in demand across Europe

Kilicsoy, who has admirers across Europe, is likely to secure a big-money move this summer after leading Besiktas to Turkish Cup glory last season.

Reportedly, Real Madrid are also keeping tabs on the centre-forward - described as a "physical monster" by football analyst Ben Mattinson - after signing his compatriot Arda Guler, who enjoyed a successful end to the season after struggling with injuries in the first part of the campaign.

According to Bailey, Man City and Arsenal remain ‘best placed’ to sign Kilicsoy, who made his Besiktas debut in 2023 and has just finished his first full senior season with the squad.

The 18-year-old - who has been likened to Timo Werner by Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig on X - can operate both in the middle and on the wing of the attack. At Besiktas, he produced stellar performances on the left, scoring five goals from the flank last season.

Semih Kilicsoy Stats (2023-24) Competition Games Goals Assists Super Lig 23 11 3 Conference League 7 1 0 Türkiye Kupasi 5 0 0

Tottenham to Battle Chelsea for Eze

The Palace star would cost Spurs at least £60m

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou looks to reinforce his options in the attack ahead of the new campaign as the London side is preparing to battle Chelsea for Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze.

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, Palace are not willing to sell their midfield orchestrator for less than £60 million in the upcoming transfer window as manager Oliver Glasner is keen to retain his services following a successful end to last season.

Palace remain optimistic about keeping Eze on board for one more year as the Eagles look to make a step forward next season, with retaining their stars being a priority in the upcoming window.

Eze, who formed a dangerous trio with Michael Olise and Jean-Philippe Mateta last season, had 17 goal contributions in 31 appearances for Palace and played his statistically best Premier League season so far as the Eagles finished 10th in the table.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 30-05-24.