Tottenham Hotspur have entered talks to sign PSG centre-back Milan Skriniar after making an enquiry over a loan deal, according to L'Equipe.

The former Inter Milan defender has fallen out of favour in Paris, and he could be offered a way out by Ange Postecoglou's side as they look to secure European football and a first major trophy since 2008.

Related Ask Fabrizio Romano (Jan. 13, 2025) Get your questions in, and I will personally reply to three (3) of them in GIVEMESPORT's Daily Newsletter on Monday, January 13th 2025. Be sure to subscribe to the newsletter so you don't miss out. Here we go!

Luis Enrique has preferred to use Marquinhos, Willian Pacho and Lucas Beraldo this campaign, with Skriniar making just five league appearances so far.

There has been plenty of interest in the defender, who was once one of the best in the world, as Galatasaray and Aston Villa have both been tipped to make a move. PSG are keen for any loan transfer to include an option to buy as they look to move on a player on big wages.

Why Tottenham Want Skriniar

They have been suffering from a serious injury crisis

After forming a formidable partnership last season, Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero have been unable to replicate their performances due to numerous injuries. Both are currently out, leaving Spurs are left with just one senior centre-back available.

With Archie Gray partnering Radu Dragusin at present, Tottenham are very light in defence, which isn't helped by Ben Davies also being on the sidelines. Going into the season with just three true centre backs at the club was a risk, and it is coming back to hurt Spurs at the moment.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Van de Ven and Romero have only made 21 Premier League appearances between them this season.

Due to their injury crisis, which also sees left-back Destiny Udogie out, Spurs are in desperate need of reinforcements, and a loan move for Skriniar would be perfect. He could come straight into the side, and allow Archie Gray the chance to play in a more familiar position, whilst also providing great competition to Romero and van de Ven once they return.

With a Carabao Cup final in their sights, after a 1-0 win over Liverpool in the first leg, Tottenham will need to give everything to finally win a trophy again. Plus, with the FA Cup about to start again, the Tottenham squad is set to be stretched even more, and their need for a deeper squad will become even more apparent.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

Related Tottenham Issue Update on Rodrigo Bentancur After Horror Injury vs Liverpool The midfielder went down, unchallenged, within the first 10 minutes of Tottenham Hotspur's clash with Liverpool.

Statistics according to Transfermarkt - correct as of 09-01-25.