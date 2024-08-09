Highlights Tottenham are set to sign Dominic Solanke in a deal worth up to £65m, bolstering the club's striker options.

Tottenham Hotspur are set to complete their signing of Bournemouth and England striker Dominic Solanke as by next week, according to The Times’ Gary Jacobs, who also revealed that the deal will be worth slightly less than £65 million.

Harry Kane’s departure gave Ange Postecoglou a tricky situation to deal with. Losing a striker the calibre of England’s all-time top goalscorer is no easy feat and the Greek-Australian chief was forced to use the likes of Son Heung-min in the striker berth.

Earlier today, however, The Athletic’s David Ornstein revealed that Solanke, 26, has agreed a six-year deal to join Tottenham ahead of a summer move with the Cherries allowing him to depart for a club-record fee.

Solanke Move to Tottenham Set to Be Complete by Next Week

Deal worth below release clause fee

According to Jacobs of The Times, Tottenham are set to complete a deal – worth a fraction less than his £65 million release clause – for the former Chelsea and Liverpool ace.

After struggling to pull up trees at either of the aforementioned top flight duo, Solanke has been on Bournemouth’s books as their leading marksman. So much so, he’s since emerged as one of the Premier League’s best strikers, being labelled as "outstanding" by Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson.

The Times’ report suggested that the Bournemouth centre-forward’s move from the south coast to north London is set to be completed very soon and as a result he’ll be in line to start the club’s first league outing against Leicester City.

Solanke - Premier League Record Season Club Games Goals Assists 2017/18 Liverpool 21 1 1 2018/19 Bournemouth 10 0 1 2019/20 Bournemouth 32 3 1 2022/23 Bournemouth 33 6 7 2023/24 Bournemouth 38 19 3

Basingstoke-born Solanke, who has scored 77 strikes in his 216-game Bournemouth career, is coming off the back of the best return of his playing days with him plundering 21 goals and four assists in 42 outings across all competitions.

According to transfer insider Paul O’Keefe, Tottenham have agreed to pay an upfront fee of £30 million to the side on the south coast with another £27 million to be forked out across the centre-forward’s contract in north London - as well as further add-ons.

Emerson Royal Exit to AC Milan Now Sealed

Deal in excess of €15m agreed

In terms of outgoings, Tottenham’s Emerson Royal has agreed to sign for Italian outfit AC Milan, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed, after being limited to just 24 appearances – equating to a paltry 1,335 minutes of action – in 23/24.

Back in May, Emerson and his would-be buyers agreed personal terms and now, Romano has revealed that travel plans are underway in order for him to complete his medical in Italy.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Emerson has scored four goals and notched a further two assists in his 101-game Tottenham career.

The 25-year-old, who was signed from Barcelona in the summer of 2021, has been deemed surplus to requirements ahead of Postecoglou’s second season at the helm.

Pedro Porro’s arrival last summer meant that the Brazilian’s game time became ever so scarce in 2023/24 and the addition of Archie Gray from Leeds United only meant that his opportunities would be limited further in the north of the capital.

All statistics per Transfermarkt - correct as of 09/08/2024