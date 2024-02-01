Highlights Tottenham Hotspur may make a late bid for midfield maestro Conor Gallagher, in turn, testing Chelsea's resolve.

Gallagher has been impressive this season and is seen as a standout performer, though it has been reported that he is reluctant to leave west London.

Spurs will need to offload players, such as Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, in order to free up space and funds for the potential arrival of Gallagher.

Tottenham Hotspur could test Chelsea’s resolve for midfielder Conor Gallagher in the final hours of the January transfer window, journalist Paul Brown has revealed, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

The north London-based outfit have been perennially linked with the Blues star for the entirety of the winter market, but with the Epsom-born midfielder keen to stay and fight for his spot at Stamford Bridge, it has been anything but plain sailing for Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou.

Gallagher hesitant to leave Chelsea

A Cobham graduate, Gallagher has struggled to settle in west London and, instead, has embarked on a litany of loan stints at Swansea, West Bromwich Albion and Crystal Palace in order to gain experience and minutes at a senior level.

This season, however, he has become one of Mauricio Pochettino’s standout performers when fit. Despite the Argentine boss spending eye-watering figures on both Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernández over recent years, it has been Gallagher who has impressed the most.

Conor Gallagher 23/24 PL Stats vs Caicedo and Fernandez Player Gallagher Caicedo Fernandez Appearances 21 17(2) 17(2)2 Goals 0 0 2 Assists 4 0 0 Pass success rate (%) 91.1 91.9 87.4 Key passes per game 1.3 0.5 0.9 Overall rating 7.02 6.66 6.73 All statistics per WhoScored - correct as of 01/02/24

And that’s why Spurs have lodged their interest in the 23-year-old midfield maestro, with talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook telling GIVEMESPORT recently that Tottenham could make a ‘cheeky low-ball bid’ for their main target before the deadline. What could prevent a move coming to fruition, however, is that Spurs will need to offload players that are surplus to requirements, notably Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

The departure of the Danish midfielder does look unlikely, according to the Evening Standard. The report suggests that while Chelsea seem willing to part ways with their academy graduate, Gallagher himself sees no reason to explore pastures new with 18 months left to run on his current contract, which sees him earn £50,000 per week.

Paul Brown - Tottenham expected to test Chelsea resolve

When quizzed whether Deadline Day will be a quiet one in terms of incomings and outgoings, Brown suggested that Tottenham could move in for a last-gasp swoop for Gallagher, given their interest pre-dates the winter market. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Brown said:

“Yeah, there are two or three players at Spurs who are available. I think the issue is that they are the type of players that Spurs would actually like to bring some money in for and so far, the clubs looking at them are only offering loan deals. “So there has to be a bit of give and take there for any of those two happen. I do expect Spurs to try for at least one quite big name signing before the end of the window. I suspect they will try to test Chelsea's resolve on the asking price for Conor Gallagher.”

Alejo Veliz now in Sevilla to complete medical

In terms of Premier League sides, Tottenham have been particularly busy in the mid-season window, having seen the likes of Timo Werner and Radu Dragusin both arriving to enrich Postecoglou’s squad in attack and defence, respectively. Postecoglou and Co. have also been keen to free up space and funds for other signings, too, with forward Alejo Veliz currently in Sevilla to complete a loan switch, per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. The newest information comes after The Athletic’s David Ornstein reported that the Spanish side had lodged a last-ditch offer for the Argentine.