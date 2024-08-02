Highlights Tottenham eyeing Bournemouth's Dominic Solanke to bolster attacking options.

No formal bid yet, but striker has £65m release clause.

Postecoglou keen on Eberechi Eze and Pedro Neto for winger position too.

Tottenham are exploring a move for Bournemouth star Dominic Solanke this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The England international was among the top scorers in the Premier League in the 2023/24 campaign netting 19 times, only less than Erling Haaland, Cole Palmer and Alexander Isak.

That form has seen him identified by the north London club as a key target as Ange Postecoglou looks to bolster his attacking options before the transfer deadline on August 30th.

Dominic Solanke Among Targets for Spurs

No formal bid made yet

During the most recent season Spurs often used Heung-Min Son as the central striker, while Richarlison was also used, but neither really made the position their own and that has led to the Lilywhite looking at alternative options in the transfer market.

Writing on his personal X account, transfer guru Romano reports that a deal is likely to be difficult to do for Solanke as Bournemouth consider him a key player and no formal bid has yet been made to the seaside club.

Dominic Solanke Premier League stats 2023/24 Games 37(1) Goals 19 Assists 3

It's believed that Solanke, who has been described as "elite" by Sky Sports, has a £65million release clause that can only be activated by the "big six clubs", which means they are likely to stick to that asking price should Spurs make any move to bring him in.

The former Chelsea and Liverpool striker has played 216 times for the Cherries since joining back in January 2019, scoring 77 times in all competitions, and has been capped once by the England senior team back in 2017.

GIVEMESPORT key statistic: Only Erling Haaland (27), Cole Palmer (21) and Alexander Isak (21) scored more Premier League goals than Dominic Solanke (19) in 2023/24.

Tottenham Also Want Eze and Neto

Postecoglou wants to bolster his attack

Alongside a potential move for Solanke, Romano reports that Spurs are also interested in signing a winger before the deadline.

The club have been in contact with the agent of Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze this summer, with the England star also having a £60million-plus release clause in his contract at Selhurst Park.

Fabrizio Romano has also exclusively told GMS that Wolves winger Pedro Neto has also emerged as a target for Tottenham, but any deal is likely to cost between £50million and £60million also amid competition from fierce rivals Arsenal.

Those moves could be funded by the potential exit of Brazilian star Richarlison, who has emerged as a top target for Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal this summer and could likely bring in around £60million himself.

Giovanni Lo Celso and Emerson Royal are also expected to leave this summer and could generate more funds, which could then see bids made for new attackers.

All statistics courtesy of FBRef.