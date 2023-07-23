Tottenham Hotspur could consider signing Lille striker Jonathan David as a replacement for Harry Kane, but Italian journalist Rudy Galetti has told GIVEMESPORT what the north London club's priority is as things stand.

Kane is now into the final year of his contract and is wanted by Bayern Munich.

Tottenham transfer news — Jonathan David

According to CBS Sports, Tottenham have David on a list of forwards they could sign in the event that Kane does depart Hotspur Way this summer.

As per The Athletic, Bayern have already made two bids to sign the England captain but are struggling to land him.

Spurs are, understandably, reluctant to let him go, with transfer insider Dean Jones telling GIVEMESPORT last week that Daniel Levy wants an offer of £120m to consider a sale during this transfer window.

Kane scored 30 goals in 38 Premier League appearances last season (via Transfermarkt), so whoever replaces him if he does end up leaving Ange Postecoglou's side has big shoes to fill.

What has Rudy Galetti said about Jonathan David, Harry Kane and Tottenham?

Galetti says Tottenham's priority is to keep hold of Kane, but if they cannot, then the north London club will consider a potential €55m (£48m) deal for David.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "Jonathan David, the Canadian player, is considered a really good option with a fair price set at around €50m to €55m. Tottenham would like to keep Kane, but David represents a valid alternative, who in the next days, will be explored in more detail."

Are Tottenham looking at any other replacements for Harry Kane?

According to Galetti, Tottenham also have Juventus' Dusan Vlahovic on their list of potential successors to Kane.

All in all, the situation surrounding the 29-year-old does not help Postecoglou, who wants a quick resolution.

"Fair to say, I am not relaxed about it," the new Spurs manager recently told the Evening Standard when discussing Kane's future. "It’s not something you go, ‘Ah, well, you know if it does or doesn’t happen.' He's a very important part of this football club, not just the team, but the football club. He is such a massive figure.

"While my focus isn’t on it on a daily basis, because I’ve got other things I need to do, I know that every time I am talking to you guys [the media], or whenever Harry is going to talk, that’s the first question you are going to get. So, you’ve got to deal with it.

"I think for everyone concerned, we don’t want to be doing it for too long. I don’t think that is good for anyone. I don’t think it is good for Harry; I don’t think it is good for the club, because as laser-focused as we want to be, you end up sort of repeating yourself along the way."

It is clear, then, that Postecoglou wants this sorted out quickly, but it does not look like it is going to be that simple.